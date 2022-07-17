WITH DOUGLAS BORGES’ UGLY FAIL, BOTAFOGO LOSES 1-0 TO ATLÉTICO-MG

O Botafogo was competitive and balanced the game, even more than expected, due to the strength of the Atlético-MG and Glorioso’s own embezzlement. However, he couldn’t resist a mistake. Gustavo Sauer and a gross failure of Douglas Borges in the same bid, which represented Zaracho’s goal, the 1-0 victory for the Minas Gerais team, this Sunday, at Nilton Santos Stadium.

Led by Luís Castro, Botafogo continues with 21 points in the Brazilian championship two rounds of the turn, in 11th position and can’t get away from the relegation zone.

The Portuguese coach bet on keeping the four-line scheme, but with Botafogo more withdrawn and betting on counterattacks. The team was competitive and balanced the game in the first half, with some chances to escape.

The first dangerous move of the match was quite controversial. After a hit-rebate in the area, Philipe Sampaio cut with his trunk, finishing in the direction of the goal and Kanu saved almost over the line. Referee Raphael Claus managed to see a non-existent penalty in the 13th minute. After more than five minutes and a VAR review, he backtracked.

The teams alternated opportunities, but nothing very clear. Guilherme Arana, Vinícius Lopes and Lucas Fernandes submitted wide. At 28, Kanu made a great move, got ahead, disarmed and went on the attack, Erison hit a cross and the defender almost opened the scoring. The ball skimmed past.

Another problem at Botafogo was errors in decision making. Saravia and Erison made interesting plays, but they missed the pass. The striker’s was worse, as Vinícius Lopes was free on the left.

Atlético-MG, on the other hand, rotated the ball in the offensive midfield and tried to find spaces. At the best opportunity, Mariano crossed and Zaracho headed the crossbar, at 42.

In the second half, however, the relative balance ended. Because of Botafogo, who made several defensive mistakes. At 2, Mariano crossed from the right, everyone just looked and Nacho, free, sent him out. At 17, Saravia cut a cross and fixed Arana’s foot. Luckily, Philipe Sampaio stopped the kick.

The third consecutive defensive error was fatal, not least because it was double. Gustavo Sauer intercepted the ball in the area, but didn’t finish the play, dominated and left it alive, Zaracho crossed in a strange way and covered Douglas Borges, who had bad reaction time in the play. 1 to 0 for Atlético-MG at 9.

In a very similar move, Erison crossed towards the goal at 11, but Everson made a great save. On the rebound, Tchê Tchê finished in the small area, blocked by Allan. Shortly after, Saravia asked for a penalty after an individual play and clash with Alonso. The referee followed closely and said no.

Luís Castro had to change. By choice, Jeffinho in place of Gustavo Sauer. Out of necessity (physical problem), DG left for defender Lucas Mezenga to enter improvised on the side.

Based on the courage and momentum of the crowd, Botafogo tried to pressure. Erison had a ball from the right, cleared and hit, but the defense blocked. At 28, Lucas Mezenga even sent a header into the net, but the play was stopped before the corner kick.

Soapy, Jeffinho was a good option. He dribbled, passed and risked individual shots. At 32, he tried from outside the area, on top. But it was little. Botafogo had no strength, while Atlético-MG only tied the game, seeking to hold the result until the end.

There was one last pressure, with shots from Matheus Nascimento and Lucas Fernandes defended by Everson. Already at 50, Hulk took a free-kick from far away, Douglas Borges (poorly positioned) gave a light touch, the ball hit the crossbar and returned to Keno to score. But there was impediment. It was even 1-0.

Botafogo’s upcoming matches

Botafogo will return to the field next Wednesday, to face Santos, at 9 pm, in Vila Belmiro. On Saturday, the alvinegro team receives Athletico-PR at the Nilton Santos Stadium.

DATASHEET

BOTAFOGO 0 x 1 ATLÉTICO-MG

Stadium: Nilton Santos

Date-Time: 07/17/2022 – 18h

Referee: Raphael Claus (Fifa/SP)

Assistants: Danilo Ricardo Simon Manis (Fifa/SP) and Evandro de Melo Lima (SP)

VAR: Rodrigo Guarizo Ferreira de Amaral (Fifa/SP)

Income/Audience: BRL 240,990.00 / 8,001 paying / 8,678 gifts

Yellow cards: Tchê Tchê, DG, Del Piage and Lucas Mezenga (BOT); Igor Rabello and Allan (CAM)

red cards: there was not

Goal: Zaracho, 9’/2ºT (0-1);

BOTAFOGO: Douglas Borges; Saravia, Philipe Sampaio, Kanu and DG (Lucas Mezenga 15’/2ºT); Luís Oyama (Del Piage, 29’/2ºT), Tchê Tchê and Lucas Fernandes; Gustavo Sauer (Jeffinho, 11’/2ºT), Vinícius Lopes (Lucas Piazon, 29’/2ºT) and Erison (Matheus Nascimento, 29’/2ºT) – Coach: Luís Castro.

ATLETIC-MG: Everson; Mariano, Igor Rabello (Nathan Silva, 14’/2nd), Júnior Alonso and Arana; Allan, Jair (Otávio, 14’/2ºT) and Nacho (Keno, 22’/2ºT); Vargas (Ademir, 14’/2ºT), Zaracho (Réver, 45’/2ºT) and Hulk – Coach: Turco Mohamed.