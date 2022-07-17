“With so many bad coaches working in Brazil…”

In just over a month, Dorival Júnior managed to change the mood of the Flamenguista Nation. If before Rubro-Negro couldn’t impose itself against rivals in the Brasileirão, distancing itself from the top of the table, with the new coach things are changing. Since the arrival of the new teacher, he had rout in Libertadores, heroic comeback in the Copa do Brasil against Atlético and recovery of players criticized by the fans.

The coach’s work has surprised many, but not one ESPN commentator. That’s because journalist Fábio Sormani defended his admiration for the professional on the SportsCenter program. For him, there is nothing new in Dorival’s good work, on the contrary. According to Sormani, Dorival should be performing at a high level for longerhad he not taken a break from his career.

“Dorival did very well (tactical choice against Coritiba). I still don’t accept that Dorival stayed put for as long as he did. With so many bad coaches working in Brazilian football, I really couldn’t understand that. He’s giving this Flamengo a face again. Not only in the tactical part, he is giving more than a face. He’s giving… He’s getting players back. Léo Pereira, who did not play today, he recovered the player”, recalled Sormani.

The communicator also took the analysis to the field side, where Dorival has been making notable changes. Before, no coach managed to put Flamengo on the field for a long time, with Pedro and Gabigol together. The situation became a debate in all sports programs, the reason that put the former Fluminense striker out of so many matches. For Sormani, this change in the case is responsibility of the coach Rubro-Negro.

“He is finding space for Pedro to play. Even with Gabriel on the team, Pedro has been playing. Pedro’s score today, with Dorival, is much higher than all the other coaches he worked with, since he arrived at Flamengo. I mean, he’s finding a way to take advantage of all Flamengo’s pieces, giving Flamengo a face, giving Flamengo a personality. Confidence in the team, which on paper is very good, but on the pitch was weakened from a mental point of view because he was insecure. Not now, this is a Flamengo that matters”, analyzes the ESPN commentator.