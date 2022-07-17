Women’s volleyball: Brazil beats Serbia and decides this Sunday unprecedented title against Italy in the Nations League

Admin 12 mins ago Sports Leave a comment 0 Views

Opponents guaranteed themselves in the final by beating Turkey in the other semi edit




Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Series B champion, Cruzeiro takes Novorizontino in full Mineiro

photo: Marco Ferraz/Cruzeiro Cruzeiro seeks the three points to open even more advantage at the …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved