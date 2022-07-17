Women’s volleyball: Brazil beats Serbia and decides this Sunday unprecedented title against Italy in the Nations League

support the 247

ICL

Brazil Agency – The Brazilian women’s volleyball team is one victory away from winning the unprecedented title in the League of Nations, after beating Serbia in a comeback this Saturday (16), by 3 sets to 1, in Ankara (Turkey), with partials of 14/1. 25, 25/18, 26/24 and 25/19. The title decision will be against Italy, at 12:30 pm (Brasília time) this Sunday (17) – the Italians defeated Turkey, by 3 sets to 0, in the other semi this Saturday (16). It will be Brazil’s third title dispute in the competition: the women’s team hit the beam in 2019 and 2021, taking the runner-up.

“We are in the final. It was a very difficult game and the word that represents this victory is union. They all helped each other a lot on the court, we lost the first set and managed to get back into the game. We fought a lot in every game, especially when we were behind on the scoreboard. It’s great to be in the final of the League of Nations”, said forward Júlia Bergmann, in a statement to the Brazilian Volleyball Confederation.

The opposite Kisy Nascimento had the best performance on the court against Serbia, with 19 points, followed by Bergmann (16) and captain Gabi (15). The game started better for the opponents, who knew how to take advantage of the nervousness of the Brazilians, with difficulties in attack, reception and lifting. The story of the match changed from the second set onwards, with an emphasis on the performances of Kisy and Bergmann, and hit in the blocks played by Carol that led to the tie.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

The third set was even more exciting: the Serbians opened up a six-point lead, but coach José Roberto Guimarães asked for time and warned the Brazilians not to facilitate the arrival of the pass in the hands of Pusic, the opposing libero. It worked out. Brazil recovered, as it won the partial, turning the score around. Confident, the Brazilians were left on the court in the fourth partial, and sealed the victory by 3 sets to 1.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

“Serbia was managing to open on the marker at the beginning of the sets. It was difficult to chase the score, but on the other hand, this recovery in the partials was very important. Once our serve and defensive system started working, we were able to change the game. It was a very important victory for this new generation”, said coach Zé Roberto

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING