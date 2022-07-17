Xiaomi Pad 6? China may launch tablet with up to 14-inch screen, says rumor

Xiaomi should continue betting on the tablet market and the well-known Digital Chat Station revealed that the brand is researching new display sizes for its future launches in the segment. The news was revealed this weekend.
Like other manufacturers, Xiaomi is also eyeing the tablet market after it practically resurrected during the pandemic. However, the company wants to escape the standard that is already met by other brands such as Samsung, Apple and Lenovo, for example.
Therefore, Xiaomi is currently testing 12.6 inch displays and even 14 inches. The idea is to meet those who need a tablet for everyday life or even want to replace the notebook.
If the company decides to bet on the 14-inch size, this will probably be the most expensive tablet in its catalog. Therefore, the company has carefully studied all possibilities.
For now, Xiaomi does not comment on the new rumor. Anyway, the Chinese brand has been preparing to present the Xiaomi Pad 6 line and everything indicates that it could hit the market in August.
Previous reports point out that tablets can be sold with a 144 Hz screen, Snapdragon 870 and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processors, in addition to native Android 12.
In the field of autonomy, we can also expect support for fast charging of up to 120W.
Would you buy a 14 inch tablet? Can it replace a notebook? Tell us your opinion here in the comments.