Xiaomi Pad 6? China may launch tablet with up to 14-inch screen, says rumor

Xiaomi should continue betting on the tablet market and the well-known Digital Chat Station revealed that the brand is researching new display sizes for its future launches in the segment. The news was revealed this weekend.

Like other manufacturers, Xiaomi is also eyeing the tablet market after it practically resurrected during the pandemic. However, the company wants to escape the standard that is already met by other brands such as Samsung, Apple and Lenovo, for example.

Therefore, Xiaomi is currently testing 12.6 inch displays and even 14 inches. The idea is to meet those who need a tablet for everyday life or even want to replace the notebook.