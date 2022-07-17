Zendaya cuts her finger in the kitchen and ends up in the emergency room

One of the best-known actresses in Hollywood, Zendaya had a minor domestic accident this week

On her Instagram, star of euphoria shared a sequence of stories, in which he reveals a wound on his finger, after an apparent cut in the kitchen. In the videos, Zendaya shows her bandaged finger being treated by doctors.

The actress even joked in the last story, saying “Look… This is why I don’t cook”, “Baby’s First Points Here Laughs Back to Never Cooking Again”.

Recently, Zendaya became the youngest actress to receive two Emmy Award nominations for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series.

Zendaya comments on one of the most difficult scenes in Euphoria

one of the stars of euphoria, Zendaya has seen her name gain media attention following the success of her character on the series, Rue. But shooting some scenes of euphoria it can be a big challenge and that was the case in the 5th episode of the 2nd season.

During an interview for the American magazine Variety, alongside actor Andrew Garfield. Zendaya commented on recording the scene where Rue has an emotional breakdown during the episode.

After Garfield turned out to be a big fan of euphoria and tearing praise for Zendaya, the actor commented on the scene of the collapse and was impressed with the performance of the actress that, according to him, did not even look like acting.

Zendaya, however, admitted that she didn’t go through a huge process to make it.

“It is difficult to say that there is any specific process for this. I feel like when it comes to Rue, at least for me, my experience with her is that I had the privilege of playing her for a while. […] Rue has become an amalgamation of my experiences, her experiences, and our collective pain — and seeing it through the eyes of an addict.” “I think the approach was to experience it as human as possible without ever running away from the devastation and ugliness of what it can create. I had been too scared to film that episode. It had been written for a while before the pandemic, and I dreaded having to do it,” she admitted.

At the moment euphoria can be found in the HBO Max catalog, there is still no forecast for the premiere of its third season.

