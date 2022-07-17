Zendaya earns her SECOND Emmy Award nomination for ‘Euphoria’!

‘Euphoria’ is one of the biggest phenomena in contemporary television and, after an explosive second season, is reaping the rewards of his awards season success.

During referrals to 74th Emmy Awards, Zendaya was remembered in the category Best Actress in a Drama Series, earning his second nomination at the awards. In 2020, the actress had already made history by taking home the statuette in the same category, becoming the second black woman to achieve such a feat and the youngest artist.

Sydney Sweeney was also remembered for her performance as Cassie Howard, but in the category of Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Seriesin addition to competing for the Best Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or Anthology for his performance in the acclaimed ‘The White Lotus’. ‘Euphoria’ also competes in the category of Best Drama Series.

Remembering that the two seasons of the series are already available on HBO Max.

Created by Sam Levinsonthe series is based on the eponymous Israeli production released in 2012.

Enjoy watching:

The plot is wrapped in drugs, sex, search for identity, trauma, social networks, love and relationships. All these themes will be reported through the optics of Rue (Zendaya), a 17-year-old girl addicted to drugs and a liar.

The cast also has Maude Apatow, Jacob Elordi, Algee Smith, Alexa Demie, Barbie Ferreira, Hunter Schafer and Storm Reid.

Don’t forget to watch: