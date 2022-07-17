Zendaya Makes History With New Emmy Nomination; know what the reason

Playing Rue in Euphoria, Zendaya has made history again and now, at age 25, has become the youngest woman ever nominated for production at the Emmy Awards, as well as being the youngest two-time leading actress of all time. In 2020, she had already made history at the awards by becoming the youngest to win Best Actress in a Drama Series and only the second black woman to win the category, besides Viola Davis, winner for How to Get Away with Murder.

In addition to receiving a nomination as an actress in the main category, Zendaya also received two more nominations as a songwriter in the category of Best Original Music and Lyrics for Euphoria. With that, according to Variety, the artist became the first black woman — and second black person — to be nominated for acting and as a producer in the same year at the Emmy Awards. Now, Zendaya is filming Dune: Part 2, the sequel to Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi adaptation that won six Oscars this year.

The star was also confirmed by Sony in Spider-Man 4, still no release date. Euphoria, is inspired by the Israeli miniseries of the same name by Ron Leshem and Daphna Levin, created, written, directed and produced by Levinson, with production in partnership with A24. The series was renewed for a third season in February 2022, which is scheduled to premiere in 2024. Check out the full list of nominees for the 2022 Emmy here.