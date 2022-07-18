4k camera drones on offer on AliExpress are priced up to 52% off

This week, Fimi’s official AliExpress store is offering two models of drones with discounts of up to 52%. Promotional prices continue until the dawn of next Thursday (21), or while stocks last.

The product with the biggest discount is the Fimi X8 Mini Drone drone, a quadcopter that allows you to take 4k images at 30 frames per second. The drone weighs about 258 grams with the standard battery, has a flight autonomy of up to 30 minutes in a windless environment and at a speed of 6 meters/second.

The transmission range is up to 8 km and has an algorithm that stabilizes the gadget in 3 axes. It can reach an altitude of up to 4 km and fly up to 16 meters/second.

In the offer, the product comes with prices between R$ 1,725.93 and R$ 1,841.39, depending on the version chosen. More information about the drone can be consulted clicking here!

The other Fimi drone on offer is the newly released version X8SE 2022 V2. It has a 4500 mAh battery, which guarantees a flight time of up to 35 minutes and a distance of up to 10 km. The product can also carry and drop a payload of up to 200 grams, in addition to carrying a speaker to transmit sounds up to 100 meters away.

The new drone also has a 3rd generation algorithm with greater precision, is rain or snow proof, in addition to the ability to take 4k videos and 48 megapixel photos. The product is coming out with a 36% discount – with prices between R$ 2,659.90 and R$ 3,000.93 – and can be purchased clicking here!

It is worth remembering that, as it is a promotional action, prices can be changed at any time, due to variations in the dollar price or quantity of items in stock. In addition, as they are imported from China, the products can be taxed by the Federal Revenue, depending on the type and value of the product.

