6 literary works that deserved a movie reboot

From time to time, Hollywood prepares a new production to bring our favorite books to the cinema, expanding the literary universe to the audiovisual. But what happens when these adaptations end up not pleasing the public? Do they deserve oblivion? Or do they deserve a second chance?

Therefore, we selected 6 literary productions that did not please the public, but that deserved new adaptations for the cinema. Check it out:

I’m the number four

Inspired by the book series The Legacies of Lorien by Pittacus Lore, the movie I Am Number Four did not please the public so much. With Alex Pettyfer in the lead role, the story tells about Four, one of nine teenagers from the planet in endangered Lorien who are sent into hiding on Earth, trying to preserve their planet’s legacy. Although the movie was not very good, the book series is extremely captivating and deserves to be explored again.

The Chronicles of Narnia

Although many like the Chronicles of Narnia movies, the famous CS Lewis series never found its resolution in cinema. However, Netflix already has plans to adapt it again, even if there are no predictions for its release. So the public will be able to explore the Kingdom of Narnia again alongside the Pevensie brothers.

The Mortal Instruments

Cassandra Clare’s book series has already won several chances in the audiovisual with the film starring Lily Collins and Jamie Campbell Bower, in addition to the Shadowhunters series. However, neither of the two pleased readers, who to this day await a new chance for Clare’s urban fantasy, which explores a universe of supernatural creatures and monsters within the real world, where they are controlled by Shadowhunters, who prevent accidents happen to mundanes.

The Portrait of Dorian Gray

This great Oscar Wilde classic is spectacular in every way. Dorian Gray was enchanted by the hedonistic world of the aristocrat Henry Wotton, who considered that beauty and sexuality are the only things that matter in life. And to follow the desire to keep his beauty forever, Dorian sells his soul so that only his oil-painted portrait will age. Despite the story being incredible, the film that stars Ben Barnes sinned by not portraying the depth of the original work. And a great classic doesn’t deserve to be remembered like that in the movies, does it?

Fantastic Four

Going into the world of superhero comics, we couldn’t let the Fantastic Four go unnoticed. So beloved in the comics, all of their made-for-movie adaptations were weak. Since the film with Chris Evans and Jessica Alba did not please the public, there was another attempt to adapt it for the cinema with Miles Teller and Michael B. Jordan. And despite this second production having started with potential, the second half of the film disappoints the audience. But cheer up, as the MCU has plans to try to revive this great classic.

Percy Jackson and the olympians

Although a new series of Percy Jackson and the Olympians is already being produced, we could not leave this incredible saga of Rick Riordan out. After all, a generation of fans of the demigod son of Poseidon were disappointed with the films that feature Logan Lerman and Alexandra Daddario in the cast. That’s because many important details of the books were ignored in the production, which made the films not even get to adapt the third book of five.

