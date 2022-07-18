7-meter waves impress and leave Hawaii on alert | surfing

The weekend was big, really big waves in Hawaii. A huge swell from the south created rare conditions for surfing and caught the attention of professionals, amateurs and local authorities. The phenomenon not only made the sea dangerous, but also invaded homes by the sea and reached state highways.

With giant waves across the south coast that reached up to 24 feet (about 7.32 meters), the event was called “Code Red II” by locals, alluding to the historic 2011 swell at Teahupoo.

Even last Friday (15), the local meteorological service already warned that the maritime conditions, which were influenced by the former tropical storm Darby, would be especially dangerous over the weekend. Despite the recommendation that only experienced surfers and knowledgeable local beaches enter the sea and more than 7,000 preventive actions, more than 1,550 rescues by lifeguards were recorded on the shores of Oahu. Even with the alert, the swell made the party of those who managed to drop the “dream waves”.

1 of 1 Code Red II Hawaii 2022 — Photo: Reproduction Instagram Code Red II Hawaii 2022 — Photo: Reproduction Instagram

“As far as surfing goes, it’s a day for experienced people who know what they’re doing,” Kurt Lager, acting chief of operations for Honolulu Ocean Safety, said Saturday.

– We are all very excited about this swell. I could barely sleep last night. I kept thinking about how amazing it will be when the sun comes up – commented bodyboarder Dominick Nicholas.

But, if for surf lovers the sea was conducive to keeping that wave in their memory, for the general population, the situation was tense. In addition to the height of the waves, the “Code Red II” was characterized by its extension and reach. Several waterfront homes and businesses were hit.

– The current and waves got really big between 4pm and 5pm (local time) and didn’t calm down until around 10:45pm. My condo was hit for the first time and it flooded everything. Condos in the way of mine were completely destroyed and badly damaged. Fortunately, everyone is safe – resident Isabella Sloan told “Hawaii News Now”.