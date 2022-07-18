8 humanoid robots with the name and appearance of people

Dystopian movies have long fantasized about robots living among humans, and it looks like this is getting closer and closer to becoming real. This robotization of life appears as a possibility thanks especially to the emergence of humanoid robots capable of interacting, expressing emotions and making extremely complex movements.







Photo: Engineered arts / Canaltech

prepared a list of eight extremely real robots that somehow are already out there. Check out:

8. Ameca

Created by British robotics company Engineered Arts, Ameca is a humanoid robot that stands out for its extremely realistic facial expressions and its quick response and conversation skills. It was unveiled at CES 2022 and features 17 individual engines in its head, built from internal 3D scans of real people.

&amp;nbsp;

7. Sophia

Sophia was created by engineering and robotics company Hanson Robotics, based in Hong Kong, China, and is known for being the robot that promised to destroy humans. She is able to demonstrate facial expressions and various feelings, in addition to having a quick response time and lip movements that match the words spoken.

&amp;nbsp;

6. Geminoid DK

GeminoidDK is an ultra-realistic humanoid robot that resulted from a collaboration between Japanese animatronics company Kokoro and Osaka University professor and researcher Hiroshi Ishiguro. The duo’s idea was to better understand human-computer interaction, and GeminoidDK is almost a twin brother of Danish professor Henrik Scharfe.

&amp;nbsp;

5. Bina48

BINA48 was developed by Hanson Robotics and is known for being the first humanoid robot to teach at a university after being invited by the Military Academy at West Point in the United States. The robot, made up of a bust and almost a replica of activist Bina Aspen Rothblatt, is also able to converse on a variety of subjects, including existential issues.

&amp;nbsp;

4. Nadine

Nadine is a humanoid robot with broad social skills created by Nanyang Technological University in Singapore. Its purpose is to serve as a “social robot” for those in need of companionship or an assistant. Nadine’s appearance was inspired by Swiss computer scientist Nadia Magnenat Thalmann.

&amp;nbsp;

3. Jia Jia

Considered the first Chinese humanoid robot, Jia Jia was created by the University of Science and Technology of China. Jia has interaction skills and precise responses – even if a little slow – and has an extremely real appearance, but with gestures and expressions still quite mechanical.

&amp;nbsp;

2. Junco Chihira

The Junco Chihira robot was developed by the Japanese company Toshiba in partnership with several universities in Japan as part of the country’s effort for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Currently, it can be found at tourist information centers in Tokyo and other cities. Compared to other robots, Junco still needs to be worked on to offer more real interactions, but from a distance it still looks quite “human”.

&amp;nbsp;

1. Atlas

Despite not looking anything like a human, the humanoid robot Atlas, developed by the American robotics engineering company Boston Dynamics, can perform very complex actions that are close to those of human beings. Its future purpose will be to fulfill tasks considered dangerous for people, so it must contain as many “human” movements as possible.

&amp;nbsp;

