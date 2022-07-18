90 Hz display, Helio G37 and affordable price – All in Technology

Tecno made official this Monday (18) its newest affordable smartphone, the Tecno Spark 9. The device features a 6.6-inch IPS LCD panel with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels and support for a 90 Hz refresh rate. Still on the front, it houses an 8MP camera for selfies and video calls.

On the back, the Tecno Spark 9 features a 13MP main camera and an auxiliary lens with unspecified capability. There’s also a fingerprint reader located on the camera island and a massive 5,000mAh battery powered by an older microUSB port.

In terms of hardware, the manufacturer opted for the eight-core Helio G37 chipset. Users will also be able to choose between options with 3/64GB, 4/64GB and 6/128GB of RAM and native storage. In addition, the device comes out of the box with the latest Android 12 under the HIOS 8.6 interface.

Main specifications:

Screen: 6.6 inch IPS LCD with 720 x 1600 pixels resolution with 90 Hz refresh rate

6.6 inch IPS LCD with 720 x 1600 pixels resolution with 90 Hz refresh rate Processor: MediaTek Helio G37

MediaTek Helio G37 GPU: PowerVR GE8320

PowerVR GE8320 RAM: 3GB / 4GB / 6GB

3GB / 4GB / 6GB Native Storage: 64GB / 128GB

64GB / 128GB Back camera: 13MP + auxiliary lens

13MP + auxiliary lens Frontal camera: 8MP

8MP Drums: 5,000 mAh

5,000 mAh System: Android 12 under HIOS 8.6 interface

Android 12 under HIOS 8.6 interface Safety: Fingerprint (rear mounted),

The Tecno Spark 9 will go on sale on the 23rd by Amazon India with prices starting at ₹9,500 (about R$ 637).