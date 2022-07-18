Accused, the new FOX series confirms the participation of Megan Boone

Megan BooneAmerican actress who became better known after playing the character Elizabeth Keen in The Blacklistwill be featured in a new series produced by FOXcoming soon.

The 39-year-old actress started in 2008 in The Cleaner and cold casein 2010 regularly participated in Law & Order: Los Angeles and, finally, in 2013, he starred in the 8 seasons of the famous series The Blacklist.

With the successful launch of the latest season of The BlacklistMegan Boone will be free to act, even if soon, in one more of the genre, as Accusedannounced by FOX.

Accused is a crime series that premiered between 2010 and 2013. The new eponymous remake will tell the plot that unfolds with a defendant, who will be tried in court every episode. The script addresses the history of each character, slowly revealing the way they ended up in extreme situations.

The 2010 version has the same principle, each season starts with a new defendant and a new story, so the plot unfolds through flashbacks that present themselves in the midst of present events.

Both in the previous version and in the remake, Accused proposes to explain how normal people with normal lives can get involved in extraordinary situations and lose control of their lives from a mistake.

Boone was invited to a specific episode that features a deaf character. In the episode’s plot, the woman accepts to be the surrogate for a couple, played by Megan Boone and Aaron Ashmore, but as you predict everything goes wrong and she ends up being tried for a crime.

New information should be released soon.