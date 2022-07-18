Actress shares what it’s like to share a role with Rosario Dawson

Responsible for the voice of Ahsoka Tano in several projects, Ashley ‎Eckstein granted an interview to Sci-Fi & Fantasy Gazette‎‎ and was asked what it’s like to share that role with Rosario Dawson.

The actress known for Daredevil and DMZ plays the live-action version of Anakin Skywalker’s former apprentice.

“It’s something I always approach with such gratitude. With each new opportunity, I am very grateful. It is an honor to participate in Tales of the Jedi. Ahsoka is in my heart and soul and guides my everyday decisions. I’m thrilled to be able to see his legacy grow bigger and bigger.”

Said.

“I’m excited to share this new series with everyone, and I can’t wait for the version Dave (Filoni) and Rosario (Dawson) are creating.”‎

READ TOO:

Ahsoka debuts in 2023 on Disney+ and is set to take place five years after the events of Star Wars Episode VI: Return of the Jedi‎‎with the protagonist in search of Grand Admiral Thrawn while trying to locate the missing Ezra Bridger.

‎Rosario Dawson (DMZ, Daredevil) will return as Ahsoka Tano, and Hayden Christensen is also expected to return as Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader.

Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Ray Stevenson and Ivanna Sakhno are also confirmed in the cast.