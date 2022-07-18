After a new refereeing controversy against Atlético-MG, Hulk throws in the towel and vents

One of the most talked about subjects in the last week was the situation involving the attacker Hulkof Atlético-MGand the referee Anderson Daronco. As if the situation weren’t enough, a new possible error drew attention in the last game of rooster.

O Atlético-MG entered the field this past Sunday, the 17th, and won the Botafogoaway from home, by 1 to 0, for the 17th round of the Brazilian. The point is that, in the last throw, Hulk charged a free kick in which the goalkeeper deflected, the ball goes on the crossbar, back in ademir and then left for keno Mark.

After the VAR review, the referee was asked to Raphael Claus went to the monitor to analyze the bid. This because ademir was in an offside position, however, he suffers a charge of Del Piage, which could lead to a penalty. After the game ends, Hulk talked about the bid.

“I promised myself that I won’t talk about refereeing anymore. Even because we will always be the wrong one. I didn’t see the bid, I saw that it was the last bid in the free-kick I took, I threw the responsibility to the goalkeeper. It could have been the goal of the keno, I saw that he was prevented. But it looks like he got the penalty in the ademir“, said the striker of the Atlético-MG.

“O Claus I respect a lot, from the first goal he whistled ours, he was always correct with me and deserves my respect. If he made a mistake, that’s part of it. The most important thing is leadership.”