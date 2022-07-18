After Flamengo and Atlético MG, another great Brazilian club enters the fight for Oscar

Player wants to play in Brazil with an eye on the Cup

With an eye on this year’s World Cup in Qatar, Oscar’s name has been gaining more and more strength in Brazilian football. The player wants to return to his country in search of, who knows, a spot on Tite’s team that will be in the Cup. For this, the athlete would have already obtained a six-month release from his Chinese club, Shanghai.

The main player interested in counting on Oscar’s football is Flamengo. There are advanced talks between the parties for an agreement to be sealed in a six-month contract. Shanghai, then, agreed to release the player’s football to Fla, which is now negotiating with Oscar.

Flamengo, however, are not alone in their interest in Oscar. With an eye on an Oscar and Hulk comeback, the rooster Mineiro also looks fondly at the midfielder. In China, with the Shanghai shirt, they experienced great heights and Galo now wants to repatriate this great partnership.

Timão is the youngest interested in Timão’s football. Jorge Nicola informs that the São Paulo club held a consultation with its agent to better understand what Oscar wants for the future. The consultation took place after the first rumor linking his name to Flamengo. However, there is no proposal.

A while ago, Oscar praised the current coach of Timão, Vitor Pereira.

“I wrote “Vai, Corinthians” and sent a message to him (Vitor Pereira) saying good luck. He said “thanks buddy”. “Come here, come to Corinthians” now and I said “no”, who knows later…'”said.