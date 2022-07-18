Afternoon Session Film 7/18/2022 – Miss Congeniality 2

At “Afternoon session” this Monday, the 18/07th, you can watch the movie “Miss Congeniality 2 – Armed and Powerful” (2005), which is directed by John Pasquin.

Long synopsis:

Having fought a threat in a Miss pageant in the United States makes police officer Gracie Hart a real celebrity, which she doesn’t like very much, as her sudden fame prevents her from working undercover. Because of this, she is reassigned to perform the only role she can currently have within the police force: touring the TV program circuit and being the “official face of the FBI”. Reluctantly at first, little by little, Gracie starts to accept the idea better and even likes the attention she receives. Called the “Barbie of the Agency”, especially by her new partner Sam Fuller, Gracie must get back on the road when her friends Stan Fields, the pageant host, and Cheryl Frazier, the winner of the Miss pageant she participated in, are kidnapped in Las Vegas. Not wanting to lose Gracie as the agency’s image, the FBI sends her to a press conference in Las Vegas, along with Sam, who has the role of her bodyguard. Together they must solve the case.

Original Title: Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous

Cast: Sandra Bullock; Ernie Hudson; Regina King; Enrique Murciano

Voice actors: Gracie Hart:Sheila Dorfman/ Sam Fuller:Iara Riça/ Jeff Foreman:Marco Ribeiro/ Harry Mcdonald:Mauricio Berger/ Cheryl Frazier:Mabel Cezar/ Joel Meyers:Eduardo Borgerth

Nationality: Australian, American

Comedy genre

Rating System: Not recommended for children under 12 years old

Box office: $101.3 million

Check out the trailer:

Movie from today’s Afternoon Session, 07/18/2022

Miss Congeniality 2 – Armed and Powerful

When and what time does it start? today, Monday, from 3:30 pm (Brasilia time)

Where to watch? TV Globo’s open channel throughout Brazil.