Airplane collision in the air this Sunday kills everyone on board in both equipment

The planes involved in the accident, in scenes from the videos presented in this article





A collision of two planes in mid-flight this Sunday, July 17, left four people dead near one of the airports in the city of Las Vegas, as reported by several US media.

The collision happened around noon this Sunday (16:00 GMT) on the approach to North Las Vegas airport, which has three runways of dimensions 1280, 1524 and 1525 meters.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) reported that a single-engine Piper PA-46 and a single-engine Cessna 172 collided while traveling through the traffic pattern for landing.

The images show that the first plane is registered under the registration N97CX, a PA-46-350P Malibu Mirage, but there is still no information on the identification of the Cessna, as it was completely destroyed after the crash and the consequent fire:





FAA officials said the Piper PA-46 was about to land when it collided with the Cessna 172. The Piper crashed in an area of ​​the airport, east of runway 30R, and the Cessna crashed into a nearby water retention ditch. The four victims were two on each plane.

The approximate region where the aircraft crashed, near the threshold 30R – Image: Google Maps, via FlightRadar24

In a social media post, the North Las Vegas Fire Department confirmed the four deaths at the scene:

Incident Alert- at approx 12pm today NLVFD and LVFR crews responded to a report of a mid air collision at the North Las Vegas airport. At this time there are 4 reported fatalities. Accident is still under investigation. pic.twitter.com/HhyeCDLrnE — CNLV Fire Department (@NLVFireDept) July 17, 2022





North Las Vegas Airport is a public-use facility approximately three miles north of downtown Las Vegas. It is mainly used by smaller aircraft for general aviation and scenic drives.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) have opened an investigation to determine the possible causes and contributing factors of the accident.