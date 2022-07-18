Alex Teixeira does his first training session at Vasco and is “baptized” by colleagues | vasco

+ Alex Teixeira says he refused to listen to offers: “The only option was Vasco”

Alex Teixeira is “baptized” by Vasco players in his first training session

Right at the beginning of the activity, the players formed a corridor and “baptized” the reinforcement with blows and jokes, a common ritual in the arrival of new names. (watch above).

Announced last week, Alex went to CT Moacyr Barbosa on Saturday and Sunday, when the Vasco delegation was already in São Luís for the game against Sampaio Corrêa, for the 18th round of the Série B of the Brasileirão. He took exams and worked at the gym.

1 of 8 Alex Teixeira in his first training session at Vasco — Photo: Daniel Ramalho/CRVG Alex Teixeira in his first training session at Vasco — Photo: Daniel Ramalho/CRVG

Alex Teixeira has not yet had his name published in the IDB, which should happen until Tuesday. He will be presented to the crowd before the game against Ituano, at 21:30 (Brasília), in São Januário.

Alex Teixeira says he is “excited” and plans a reunion with the Vasco fans

Well physically, he hopes to be able to go to the field at the end of the month, in the match against Chapecoense.

– I was on vacation, the European calendar is different. I trained a few times and then came back to sort things out in Turkey. At first I think that in two or three weeks I will be ready to debut, maybe against Chapecoense at home – he assured.

Alex was free on the market after he terminated his contract with Turkey’s Besiktas. He also played for Jiagnsu Suning, from China, and Shakhtar Donetsk, from Ukraine.

Images from the first training session Alex Teixeira:

