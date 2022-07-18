Alex Teixeira introduces himself and says he refused to listen to other offers: “The only option was Vasco” | vasco

Alex Teixeira is officially presented as the new reinforcement of Vasco da Gama. The presentation of the 32-year-old player took place in the early afternoon of this Monday, in the press room of CT Moacyr Barbosa.

+ Ricardo Sá Pinto sues Vasco in FIFA for salary debt

In his first interview on his return to Vasco, the attacking midfielder highlighted his gratitude for the club that revealed him and assured that, in Brazil, he refused to listen to other proposals after he terminated with Besiktas, from Turkey.

– Since I left here to go there to Turkey to resolve with the club, I already had this feeling (of wanting to come back). If the club released, the only option was Vasco. I received a lot of proposal and didn’t even want to listen. On the plane I sent a message, at first I wanted to train here. (Carlos) Brazil knows, I said at the meeting: “I don’t even care about salary” – he said in the presentation.

“I had this feeling of wanting to come back. I said: ‘Whatever they do for me I sign now’. My feeling of gratitude is very great”, added the attacking midfielder, revealed by the club.

1 of 4 Presentation by Alex Teixeira at Vasco — Photo: Thiago Ribeiro/AGIF Alex Teixeira’s presentation at Vasco — Photo: Thiago Ribeiro/AGIF

Alex Teixeira said he is being called “crazy”.

– I arrived at Vasco when I was seven years old and I followed a story here until I was 19, when I went to Ukraine. The feeling always stayed with me, I always watched Vasco’s games, only who is Vasco goes up. A lot of people are calling me crazy, but nobody knows my love for Vasco.

+ Ex-Vasco becomes a personal trainer, trains Alex Teixeira and guarantees: “Body of a boy”

Alex Teixeira’s last official game was two months ago, on May 21, when he entered the end of the second half of the tie between Besiktas and Konyaspor. He believes he will be able to debut against Chapecoense, on the 31st, for the 22nd round of Serie B.

– I was on vacation, the European calendar is different. I trained a few times and then came back to sort things out in Turkey. At first I think that in two or three weeks I will be ready to debut, maybe against Chapecoense at home – he said.

“It will be a great emotion, I can already imagine the crowd screaming my name, me entering the field like that 18-year-old boy when I debuted. Great emotion for me and my family”, he said.

Before the start of the press conference, President Jorge Salgado spoke to the journalists present at the event:

– Very significant day for our club. We are next to Alex, the base breeder, vascaíno root. It was an old desire, I was always dating Vasco from afar. Now the opportunity has arisen. Very satisfied. Player who has a history here, many resources and will bring great joy to our fans. Welcome! – said President Jorge Salgado.

2 of 4 Alex Teixeira, Vasco’s new addition, alongside his wife and two daughters — Photo: Daniel Ramalho / CRVG Alex Teixeira, Vasco’s newest addition, alongside his wife and two daughters — Photo: Daniel Ramalho / CRVG

Alex was free on the market after he terminated his contract with Turkey’s Besiktas. He also played for Jiagnsu Suning, from China, and Shakhtar Donetsk, from Ukraine.

The striker has already trained on Saturday and Sunday, when he did activities at the CT academy. This Monday, he will have his first training session with the rest of the cast, which returned on Sunday night from São Luís, in Maranhão.

Vasco faces Ituano this Tuesday, at 21:30 (Brasília time), for the 19th round of Série B of the Brasileirão. The duel will be in São Januário.

See more about Alex Teixeira’s press conference:

– Certainly, being Vasco’s idol is for few. I have to go after it, I left very young, who knows, after the Series B is over, we can sit down and extend the contract. I will work hard for it.

– I always talk to Anderson on social media, yesterday I had contact with Figueiredo and Andrey, I’ll meet everyone here today at training. I want to help Vasco in the rest of the championship to move up to Serie A.

– They are excellent players, stars, cubs too. I’ll try to play my role on and off the field, giving advice, I have no vanity, I’m prepared to listen to them too, all for Vasco’s benefit.

– We always talk about going back to Vasco, they are great friends. Everyone has their professional side. Souza decided to stay in Turkey, and I felt I had to go back. I hope they come back one day so we can form the team again.

– In my career I played in several positions, at Shakhtar I started on the left side, in China I played as a false 9 or second striker, and in Turkey I played as a 10. As the teacher chooses I will play to help Vasco.

– My mother told my wife and my brother, but she didn’t tell me right, she dreamed that I was wearing a black and white shirt. I already deduced that it was Vasco’s shirt (laughs), but even so I was already decided. When I went to Turkey I told my wife that I was going to terminate it, that I wasn’t happy, there is no money to pay for my happiness, so I’m coming home happy and I’m sure I’ll go out even more from today.

– I’ll try to adapt as quickly as possible, I have two weeks to train, I’ll feel it on the field, in the games, I’ve played in a Serie B, I know how it is, I’ll do my best. Vasco is trying to do the best for everyone, he is in a difficult situation, I will do everything to help with my experience.

– I’m very excited and looking forward to tomorrow (when it will be presented to the crowd), I received several messages these days. Meeting the fans again will be a great emotion for me and my family.

– I know the pressure, I came prepared for it. I watched Saturday’s game, things really didn’t go as it should, but we have a game tomorrow, we’re going to train today and do our part at home.

+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

+ Read more news from Vasco

+ Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!