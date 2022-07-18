“Already contacted”; after Léo Pereira, another defender receives a proposal in Flamengo

Player played little in the season and should have a new destination soon

O Flamengo is active on transfer market. The red-black board presented this Monday (18), midfielder Arturo Vidal, who arrives after terminating his contract with Inter Milan. In addition to him, the Club still negotiates with some athletes, such as Wallace and Wendel.

Recently, León, from Mexico, made a proposal to Flamengo for defender Léo Pereira. The offer was for a season loan, with an option to buy in the amount of 5 million dollars (R$ 25.7 million), according to ‘GE’, but was rejected. Now, another defender who belongs to the Club received an offer.

According to the portal itself, defender Gabriel Noga is in negotiations with Bahia. The player didn’t get space with the Atlético-GO shirt, being passed over by coach Jorginho in the last matches and sees with good eyes a way out to have more minutes.

The first contact was made, with the possibility of a loan with an option to buy, but the red-black board refused these terms, for still believing in the athlete’s potential. The Goiás team should not resist Noga’s departure. Conversations are ongoing and should be finalized in the coming days.