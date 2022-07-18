Ana de Armas reveals that she moved from Los Angeles after press harassment for dating Ben Affleck

Ana de Armas revealed in an interview with Elle magazine that she moved from Los Angeles, among other reasons, because of the harassment of the press after assuming a relationship with Ben Affleck.

Always with the paparazzi on her tail, the actress said she’d come to a conclusion: “This is not the place for me to be, it’s become a little too much. There’s no escape. There’s no way out.”

The star of hits like “Knives and Secrets” and “No Time To Die” said the city made her anxious all the time, because “there’s always the feeling of something you don’t have, something missing.”

Ana lived in Los Angeles for seven years and dated Ben Affleck during the Covid-19 pandemic. The couple officially ended their relationship in January 2021. According to Page Six, the breakup was amicable.

Months later, Affleck began dating Jennifer Lopez, to whom he is currently engaged. Ana is already in a relationship with Paul Boukadakis, executive behind the dating app Tinder.

Ana didn’t reveal which city she moved to, but Page Six explains that her boyfriend lives between Texas and Santa Monica, California.

Soon, Ana will live the iconic Marilyn Monroe in the biopic Blonde, which won much praise for the characterization of the actress (images below).

Scenes from the movie “Blonde” | Photos: YouTube / Playback / CP



