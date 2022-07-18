Android no longer brings code linked to the Google Fuchsia system – Tecnoblog

At best deals,

The development of fuchsia goes full steam ahead. Last week, the Google made a change to the code android to remove an element that makes it easier to run apps for the mobile system in the company’s new software. The change revealed by 9to5Google is linked to progress in Starnix project.

The update is part of a commit to the Android Open Source Project (AOSP). The deletion is aimed at a tool known as “device/google/fuchsia”, whose development started in 2019 and ended in 2021 without much explanation. Now, Google has deleted the references in the operating system code.

Google changed the file with information about the tool. Previously, the “README” stated that the code was intended to build an Android Runtime (ART) for Fuchsia. “They differ from regular Android devices in that they don’t target specific hardware,” they stated. “They will produce a Fuchsia package (.far file)”.

Instead, all this information was replaced by a single line: “TODO” – that is, to do. The file removal submission with the guidance to clean “device/google/fuchsia” also indicates that “everything here is no longer needed”. With regard to these changes, the 9to5Google notes that the company may be preparing something new.

However, this does not mean that Android and Fuchsia will walk in different paths.

Google wants Android apps running on Fuchsia

The removal is linked to the Starnix project. In case you are not aware, the initiative aims to prepare the new operating system to run apps and libraries for Android and Linux. Thus, it will not be necessary to use a virtual machine to emulate the software, which would harm the performance of the devices when running these applications.

This connection between Fuchsia and the other systems would be a benefit for an eventual migration. For example, if Google decides to replace Android with the new software, the company would have less difficulty preparing the environment. After all, the apps would work normally and natively.

And all this change happened precisely during a project advance. according to 9to5Google, Fuchsia Gerrit received a commit labeled “add Starnix shell to workstation”. And explains:

“This CL adds the starsh command to the terminal on the workstation,” reads the commit message. “Running this command runs a shell on a small Android distribution included with the system.”

And all these inclusions are based on the developers timeline. After all, the company intends to “launch and run the Clock app” in June, according to a submission that mentions Starnix in the title. That is, it is possibly an Android application that will run on Fuchsia, as is the case with Google Clock.

But what is this Fuchsia guy?!

Fuchsia is a Google bet that has been around since 2016, when the first reports about its development emerged. Since then, other details have been anticipated, such as the first images revealed in 2017. But the company only released the software in 2021.

Currently, the system is only available on the Google Nest Hub. In June, users began to receive an update that with the new software. However, there have been no changes to the interface and other features of the smart screen.

The future of the system is also uncertain. Some people are betting that Fuchsia will replace Android in the future. Google, on the other hand, has yet to show any signs of making a change. Much less the manufacturers.

