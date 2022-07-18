Apple, Amazon and more: see the companies preferred by Ceará for investment in the US – Samuel Quintela

Investing in stocks of companies on the market in the United States can be relatively new. But there already seems to be, in Ceará, a clear preference for businesses in the technology sectoraccording to a survey by the Passfolioa brokerage firm that offers Brazilians access to securities on US stock exchanges.

Passfolio data indicated that Ceará investors almost completely follow the trend registered for the national profile, with Apple appearing at the top of the list of preferences. The electronics multinational emerged with 19.04% of investor preference.

Despite some changes at the top of the list compared to the profile of the Brazilian investor, Amazon (16.75%), Facebook (16.37%) and Tesla (14.47%) emerge as the main options for investments. Passfolio’s data still point, considering the technology sector, Microsoft, Nvidia, and AT&T in the 20 most sought after companies by Ceará.

CHECK THE RANKING IN CEARÁ:

Apple (AAPL): 19.04% Amazon (AMZN): 16.75% Facebook (FB): 16.37% Tesla (TSLA): 14.47% Disney (DIS): 14.34% Microsoft (MSFT): 13.71% Coca Cola (KO): 11.04% Vanguard 500 Index Fund (VOO): 10.41% Realty Income (O): 10.28% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ): 9.77% Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund (VNQ): 9.26% AT&T (T): 9.26% Alphabet Inc Class C (GOOGL): 9.14% Nvidia (NVDA): 8.38% Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund (VT): 7.87% 3M (MMM): 6.85% Alibaba Group (BABA): 6.47% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM): 6.09% Industrial Stag (STAG): 5.96% Alphabet Inc bdr (GOOG): 5.96%

CHECK THE RANKING IN BRAZIL:

Apple (AAPL): 34.29% Tesla (TSLA): 28.31% Amazon (AMZN): 26.43% Facebook (FB): 21.21% Microsoft (MSFT): 20.23% Disney (DIS): 18.37% Coca Cola (KO): 14.93% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ): 14.05% Vanguard 500 Index Fund (VOO): 13.08% Alphabet Inc Class C (GOOGL): 13.08% Berkshire Hathaway (BRKB): 11.67% AT&T (T): 11.18% Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund (VNQ): 10.83% Realty Income (O): 10.57% Nvidia (NVDA): 9.81% Alibaba (BABA): 9.79% Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (QQQ): 7.74% Alphabet Inc bdr (GOOG): 7.70% iShares Gold Trust (IAU): 7.30% Netflix (NFLX): 6.39%

HOW TO INVEST IN STOCKS IN THE USA

In Brazil, investors can access the shares of US companies in three ways, ensuring a diversity of options.

BDRs (Brazilian Depositary Receipts) can be accessed by local brokerages and serve as receipts for companies traded abroad. It is important to note that, in addition to market fluctuations (considering supply and demand), this type of investment varies based on exchange rate fluctuations. If the dollar appreciates, BDRs are also more expensive.

The situation is similar with ETFs (Exchange Traded Fund), which are investment funds created to replicate the profitability of a benchmark index, with some following the market and exchanges in the United States.

The third option is to directly access a brokerage firm in the United States, for example, and create an account. With greater bureaucracy, due to the issue of documentation and physical distance, this option may end up demanding more from the investor.