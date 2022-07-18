Apple Music has a “hidden” timer on iPhone and iPad; know where to find

Apple Music users have long requested that Apple include a timer on the platform, but to no avail. However, although Apple has not released the feature yet, it is possible to set a sleep timer for Apple Music through the iOS Clock app, without depending on the launch of the function on the streaming platform.

The feature is quite useful so you don’t lose the content you listen to before bed, for example. Understand how you can use iPhone and iPad hidden timer in Apple Music.

How to set timers in Apple Music

Open Apple Music on iPhone or iPad and tap the desired playlist; Then open the Clock app and tap Timer in the bottom right corner; Tap When Finished; Choose the option Stop Playing, located after the list of ringtones; Tap Set in the upper right corner; Determine the timer duration and tap Start.

How to set a timer for Apple Music on iPhone and iPad (Screenshot: Munich Shih)

If you want to make the process easier, you can also use the function with the help of Siri by following the steps below:

After you first configure the On End feature of the sleep timer, your device will retain this setting; When you set a timer in the future, you don’t have to go through the steps mentioned above again; To set future Apple Music sleep timers, launch your music and ask Siri to set a timer (or vice versa); If you want a different duration time from the previous one, you must manually set the timer again.

It’s worth remembering that the feature also works as a sleep timer for third-party apps like YouTube.

How to Set Apple Music Sleep Timers on Android

If you have an Android, know that you can set a timer directly from Apple Music without any hidden shortcuts. To use the feature, follow the steps below:

Open Apple Music; Tap the three-dot menu next to a song, artist or album name; Scroll down to the bottom and you will see the Timer option at the bottom; Tap on it and choose your timer duration; When you tap the three dots again, a countdown will be displayed.