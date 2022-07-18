Argentine press says São Paulo will pay R$43.3 million for Galoppo

The Argentine press reported that São Paulo will pay 8 million dollars (R$ 43.3 million) plus some bonuses by the arrival of midfielder Giuliano Galoppo. The information was released by the portal ‘TYC Sports’. The player would be close to Tricolor, leaving only a few bureaucratic issues to be resolved.

According to the Argentine portal, the player’s contract with São Paulo would be valid until 2026. Banfield will keep 10% of the player’s economic rights in a future negotiation. For the purchase of the athlete, as disclosed by the THROW!an investor, not yet revealed, would help São Paulo.

HELLO! found that after the tricolor dome was pressed backstagethe meeting at which Casares will finally make public the club’s new investor will be open to the entire São Paulo Council.

At 23 years old, Giuliano Galoppo is one of the most talked about names in Argentine football. Formed by the youth teams of Atlético Rafaela, he was discovered by scouts from Banfield.

The athlete would have delighted Ceni and would be one of the main options to take the place of Gabriel Sara – who now plays for Norwich, England.

In 27 games this season, he was the author of eight goals – being the team’s top scorer of the year, in addition to two assists. He also accumulates other positive numbers: 67% hit on the long pass, 146 balls recovered and 55 tackles.