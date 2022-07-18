Atltico renews Rodrigo Caetano’s contract until the end of 2026

photo: reproduction Renato Salvador, Ricardo Guimares, Srgio Coelho and Rafael Menin attended Rodrigo Caetano’s contract signing (center) This Monday (18), Atltico announced the renewal of the contract of football director Rodrigo Caetano. The executive’s new contract runs until the end of 2026.

“We renewed with Rodrigo Caetano until the end of 2026. This is part of what we promised when we took over Atltico. We have a long-term job, and Rodrigo Caetano is part of our team”, declared Atltico’s president, Srgio Coelho.

In addition to Srgio Coelho, three of the 4 R’s, a group of Atltico investors, were present for the signing of Rodrigo Caetano’s new contract: Rafael Menin, Ricardo Guimares and Renato Salvador.

Rodrigo Caetano’s contract with Atltico would end in December this year. Even before the renewal was announced, the parties showed interest in the continuity of the work.

Atltico’s football director since January 2021, Caetano won five of the six titles played in this period. He won two Campeonato Mineiros, a Campeonato Brasileiro, a Copa do Brasil and a Supercopa do Brasil.

Before renewing with Atltico, rumors in the Rio press pointed out that Rodrigo Caetano’s name was the favorite of Vasco’s group of investors, 777 Partners. He was in charge of football at cruzmaltino on two occasions: between 2009 and 2011 and in 2014. As football director, the 52-year-old has also played for Grmio, Flamengo, Fluminense and Internacional.