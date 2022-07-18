Auxílio Brasil can be renewed by cell phone; see how to do

Every citizen who receives any of the benefits offered by the Federal Government must have all the data updated in the Cadastro Único (CadÚnico). Without the correct information, aids can be suspended and in some cases even cancelled. Auxílio Brasil can be easily renewed by cell phone. See how simple it is.

As a rule, CadÚnico’s information should be checked every two years at most. But before that, any important change in the constitution of the family must be communicated as soon as possible. This includes births, deaths or even getting a new job.

Brazil aid renewed by cell phone

Increasingly, the government has adopted technologies that facilitate the updating of data by the families. The goal is to reduce queues and the general waiting time for services to be performed.

No wonder many of them migrated to the internet. Auxílio Brasil, for example, can now be renewed by cell phone, that is, without having to leave the house to pass on the changes, thus guaranteeing the receipt of the monthly benefit of at least R$ 400.

It is worth remembering that it is not possible to apply directly to Auxílio Brasil. Every citizen needs to be on CadÚnico before, but as long as they live in poverty or extreme poverty.

After that, it is the Federal Government that will allocate each family group to the available aid. In the case of Auxílio Brasil, it is necessary to check the data through the CadÚnico application or on the website. If everything is right, Auxílio Brasil is renewed or just kept. It is very practical and fast.

Anyone who does not have access to the internet, but needs to enter new information in the register, can look for a unit of the Reference Center for Social Assistance (CRAS) in each municipality, as they will be assisted in the process.