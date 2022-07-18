Based on Android 12: Nova Launcher 8.0 beta updated with Material You themes and more

Nova Launcher is one of the best apps for those who want a customizable home screen on Android and now it is getting a major update with version 8.0. beta. The update brings interesting new features such as support for the Material You theme in several areas of the application and a redesigned initial configuration screen.

As you can see below, the Nova Launcher beta initial setup screen brings improvements for new users, who will be able to select and preview how different areas of the app will look with the new look in different themes. After launching the app, we noticed that the search bar received a new look based on Material You, which was released in Android 12.

Other areas that also received changes include the widget selector, which now groups them by application, and also the Nova Launcher settings, which now show the color obtained through the engine monet from Android 12 which will make the launcher look more like Google apps and your latest system.

In addition, Nova Launcher is also gaining support for left and right gestures, new immersive background-aligned folder options, and fixes for various bugs involving widgets, dock, home screen grid, gestures, and more. It is worth mentioning that Nova Launcher 8.0 beta is not yet available via the Google Play Store, as it is necessary to be a member of the official Discord channel and download the APK file of the latest version and install it manually. You can sign up for it via the link below: Official Nova Launcher Discord — Login Currently, the stable version of the app is still based on Nova Launcher 7, which was released in September 2021.

