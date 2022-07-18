Bees are able to imagine, recognize faces and have emotions, says researcher – Época Negócios

+



Researcher believes that bees have emotions, can plan and imagine things, and can recognize themselves as unique and distinct entities from other bees (Photo: Unsplash)

Researcher Lars Chittka, professor of ecology at Queen Mary University of London, believes that bees are capable of imagining, recognizing faces, having some level of emotion and learning abstract concepts. Chittka has researched insects for over 30 years and is the author of the book “The Mind of a Bee” (the mind of a beein free translation), which will be released tomorrow (19) in the UK.

“We have suggestive evidence that there is some level of consciousness in bees – a sentience, that they have states of emotion. Our work and that of other laboratories have shown that bees are very intelligent individuals. They can count, recognize images of human faces and learn the use of simple tools and abstract concepts”, says the scientist in an interview with The Guardian.

He believes that bees have emotions, can plan and imagine things, and can recognize themselves as unique and distinct entities from other bees. Chittka draws these conclusions from experiments in his laboratory with worker bees. “Whenever a bee hits something, it gets a sugar reward. That’s how we train them, for example, to recognize human faces.”

In this experiment, several monochromatic images of human faces were shown to bees, who discover that one of them is associated with a sugar reward. “So, we give her a choice of different faces and without rewards, and we ask: which one do you choose now? And indeed, they can find the correct one”, explains the scientist.

Bees take around 12 to 24 training sessions to recognize faces.

In another line of research, Chittka found that bees are also able to imagine what things would look like: for example, they could visually identify a sphere they previously only felt in the dark – and vice versa. And they could understand abstract concepts like “same” or “different”.

Bees have intentionality

The researcher began to notice that some bees were more curious and trusting than others. Bees, he found, learn best by watching other bees successfully complete a task, so “once you train a single individual in the colony, the skill quickly spreads to all the bees.”

But when Chittka trained a “demonstrator bee” to perform a task less than excellently, the observing bee did not imitate the demonstrator and copy the action it had seen, but spontaneously improved its technique to solve the task problem more efficiently. .

This reveals not only that a bee has “intention” or an awareness of what the desirable outcome of its actions is, but that there is “a thought form” inside the bee’s head. “It’s an internal modeling of ‘how am I going to get to the desired result?’ rather than just trying it out,” explains Chittka.

emotional states

In one experiment, bees suffered a simulated crab spider attack when they landed on a flower. Then their whole behavior changed. “They were generally very hesitant to land on flowers and inspected each one extensively before deciding to land on them,” notes Chittka.

The bees continued to exhibit this anxious behavior days after they were attacked, in a kind of post-traumatic stress disorder. “They seemed more nervous and showed bizarre psychological effects of rejecting perfectly good flowers, without threat of predation. After inspecting the flowers, they flew away. This indicated a negative emotional state”, says the researcher.

Another researcher interviewed by The Guardian, Jonathan Birch leads a project on animal sentience at the London School of Economics, and believes that the level of sophisticated cognition that bees display indicates that they are very unlikely to feel any emotion.

“Sentience is about the ability to have feelings,” he says. “And what we’re seeing now is some evidence that these emotional states exist in bees.”

