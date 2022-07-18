Biden meeting with Saudi prince damages his image as a human rights defender – News

It took less than 24 hours in Saudi Arabia for US President Joe Biden to tarnish the image of the human rights defender he has been trying to forge for a long time.

Every politician’s life is marked by campaign promises that he ends up breaking, and for Biden this list now includes the one he made in 2019: treating Saudi Arabia as a “pariah” for its human rights record.

So is his solemn declaration, delivered on July 4, 2021, on the United States’ place on the international stage: “We preach by example, not showing our strength. We are part of something greater than ourselves. We are a compass for the future. world.”

For many, those words are hard to reconcile with the most impactful photograph of Biden’s first trip as president to the Middle East, in which he greets Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman with a clash of fists.

US intelligence services believe the crown prince, the country’s ‘de facto’ leader, “endorsed” the 2018 operation that led to the murder and dismemberment of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

The photo, taken in front of a palace in the Red Sea coastal city of Jeddah, was immediately distributed by the kingdom’s official media before circulating on social media.

And it was published by various outlets, including the Washington Post, for which Khashoggi was a columnist.



‘SHAMEFUL’

Prior to Biden’s arrival in Jeddah, the White House took several steps to try to mitigate the repercussions of the meeting.

The American president published an article in his own Washington Post in which he explained the reasons for making the trip, saying that he wanted to “strengthen a strategic association” and stressing that “fundamental freedoms are always on the agenda” when traveling abroad.

At the start of his tour, which took him to Israel, the Palestinian territories and Saudi Arabia, his communications team said that Biden would limit physical contact with people he would meet with, due to Covid-19.





Some journalists even speculated whether the measures – which Biden ended up not complying to the letter – were motivated less by health issues and more by the fear of a photo with the Saudi prince.

Finally, the clash of fists “was worse than a handshake, it was embarrassing,” Washington Post Director General Fred Ryan said in a statement.



AUTOCRATS ARE SMILING

Biden told the press that he spoke about Khashoggi’s murder “at the beginning” of his meeting with bin Salman. She told him “clearly what I thought then and what I think now,” he said.

On Saturday (16), Biden declared before the leaders of nine Arab countries gathered at a summit that “the future belongs to the countries […] where citizens can question and criticize leaders without fear of reprisal”.





But the “punch” with Bin Salman has already become the image that defined his trip.

In addition to human rights, Biden explained that his trip was intended to “promote the interests of the United States”, a likely allusion to the need to drive greater oil production from the world’s largest exporter, as rising fuel prices are hurting his party’s prospects for the midterm elections in November.

“Autocrats must be smiling, Biden’s support for human rights can be sold for a drop of oil,” Kenneth Roth, executive director of Human Rights Watch, commented on Twitter.