Bolsonaro and Zelensky talk by phone and discuss grain exports to avoid global food crisis

The president Jair Bolsonaro spoke this Monday, 18, by telephone, with the Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky. “I had a conversation with the president of Brazil”, informed the head of state of the Ukraine on your twitter. This is the first time since the war began on February 24 that the two representatives have spoken. “We discussed the importance of resuming grain exports to avoid a global food crisis caused by Russia“, continued. “I appeal to all partners to join the sanctions against the aggressor,” he added. For six months, ships with thousands of grain have been stranded in Ukrainian ports and unable to be evacuated. Last week, representatives from Ukraine and Russia, along with members of the United Nations (UN) and the president of Turkey, met to think of a strategy to prevent the conflict in Eastern Europe from worsening the insecurity that feeds the world. Bolsonaro has yet to comment on the conversation with the Ukrainian leader.