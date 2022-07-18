Bolsonaro gathers ambassadors to repeat without suspicious evidence already clarified about ballot boxes | Policy

Pre-candidate for reelection, President Jair Bolsonaro used this Monday (18) the Palácio da Alvorada and the government structure to organize a presentation for ambassadors from several countries in which he repeated suspicions already denied by official bodies about the elections. 2018 and the security of electronic voting machines.

He also took advantage of the event to attack his opponent Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), a pre-candidate for the presidency and placed first in all polls of voting intentions, and ministers Edson Fachin (president of the Superior Electoral Court), Luís Roberto Barroso and Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF).

Bolsonaro makes another attack on the polls in front of ambassadors

Government ministers such as Carlos França (Foreign Affairs), Paulo Sérgio Nogueira (Defense), Ciro Nogueira (Casa Civil), Luiz Eduardo Ramos (General Secretary) and Augusto Heleno (Institutional Security Office) were present at the presentation.

Press access was restricted to teams that had previously agreed to broadcast the presentation live and in full. TV Brasil, a state broadcaster, broadcast the event.

Current president of the Superior Electoral Court, Minister Edson Fachin was invited, but refused because, as head of the court, “due to a duty of impartiality”, he could not attend the event of a pre-candidate.

In a lecture at the Paraná Bar Association (OAB-PR) this Monday afternoon, Fachin classified the presentation as a “staging”. Without mentioning Bolsonaro’s name, the minister stated that there is “unacceptable electoral denialism on the part of a public personality” and a “very serious” accusation of fraud without evidence.

Fachin criticized what he called a “web of unreasonable rumours”, “harmful narratives” and “authoritarian populism”, and repeated that there is no possibility of outside interference with electronic voting machines as they are not connected to the internet.

The president of the TSE also said that the Electoral Justice is prepared to conduct the elections in a clean, transparent and auditable manner.

Fachin, on Bolsonaro’s meeting: ‘Unacceptable electoral denialism’

Until the last update of this report, the government’s Secretariat of Communication had not informed which ambassadors had attended. In the end, about 70 diplomatic cars left Alvorada.

At the end of the speech, Bolsonaro showed the ambassadors a video in which he appears surrounded by supporters. “This happens all over Brazil, as I said, the people like us. I don’t pay a cent for anyone to participate in absolutely anything”, he said, without establishing a reference between the video and the theme of the previous speech.

The president based the presentation on an inquiry opened by the Federal Police in 2018, with authorization from the STF, about a hacker’s invasion of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) system. The TSE has already informed, several times, that this access was blocked and did not interfere in any result.

Bolsonaro has already resorted to this inquiry at other times to point out alleged fragility in the security of the polls. He is even the subject of an investigation by the STF for having released, on social networks, links to confidential PF documents related to the hacker invasion investigation.

In a note released on the subject in 2021, the TSE reported that:

the unauthorized access to the TSE system by an attacker “did not pose any risk to the integrity of the 2018 elections”;

the source code of the programs used in the electronic voting machine underwent successive verifications and tests, and “nothing unusual happened”;

once digitally signed and sealed, the source code cannot be tampered with – if that happens, “the program just won’t run”;

electronic voting machines are never connected to the internet and, therefore, cannot be accessed or hacked remotely;

the TSE itself forwarded information to the Federal Police for the investigation of the hacker invasion of the court system;

since 2018, “new precautions and layers of protection have been introduced to increase the security of all computer systems”;

The systems used in the 2018 elections are “available in the safe room for interested parties, who can analyze both the source code and the sealed systems and see that everything went smoothly and accurately.”

The president also mentioned, in the presentation to the invited ambassadors, the thesis that the printed vote would be safer than the electronic voting machines – used since 1996 without any confirmed case of fraud or tampering.

The STF already decided provisionally in 2018 and unanimously confirmed, in a 2020 decision, that the proposal for a printed vote is unconstitutional. In 2021, the Chamber rejected and filed a Proposed Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) that provided for the incorporation of the printed vote in elections, plebiscites and referendums.

Bolsonaro also said he believed that the 2020 municipal elections could not have been held – what would have been a serious institutional rupture.