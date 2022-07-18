Bolsonaro has no morals to talk about Lula’s nonsense and vice versa

I commented on Live UOL on Friday (15th) Jair Bolsonaro’s declaration that Lula would end the war in Ukraine “taking a shot”. He accused PT of arrogance for claiming that he could resolve the conflict.

Bolsonaro has already spoken barbarities about the war in Ukraine – he said, for example, that the massacre accusations were an exaggeration -, he showed solidarity with Russia when its troops were already on the border and still indirectly finances Putin’s war machine, defending the maintenance of the importing Russian fertilizers and even bragging about it instead of looking for an alternative. He has no morals to talk about Lula’s nonsense. And vice versa.

This week, Bolsonaro said he intends to present Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky with a “solution” to the conflict that has been raging since February, when Russian troops invaded the country. The forecast is that the two leaders will talk by phone on Monday, in the presence of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Carlos França.

On Live UOL, we also talk about the investigation involving influencer and DJ Deolane Bezerra and comedian Tirulipa, in the survey that investigates the performance of the company Betzord in online gambling and betting; and on the Civil Police of Paraná, which ruled out the possibility of a politically motivated hate crime in the murder of municipal guard Marcelo Arruda, treasurer of the PT.

