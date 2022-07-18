Bolsonaro supporter ‘remained normal’ after seeing on cell phone that party was PT-themed, says witness who showed party images | West and Southwest

Jorge Guaranho, the Bolsonaro supporter who murdered a PT treasurer in Paraná, “remained normal” after seeing images that showed that the party where the crime took place would have a party theme.

The report was made to the police by Marcelo Jacob Muller Murback, who is a member of the Associação Esportiva Saúde Física Itaipu (Aresf) – where Marcelo Arruda, the murdered PT treasurer, ended up dead during his 50th birthday party.

As an Aresf partner, Murback had access to Aresf’s security camera footage. And, during a barbecue at which the two were present, on the afternoon of the crime, Guaranho saw – through Murback’s cell phone, around 8:40 pm on Saturday – that the theme of the party would be the PT.

“I knew it was a party but I didn’t know what the theme would be or that kind of thing. I opened the image, there he was behind, the people were there. He asked me: ‘Is it at Aresf?’ He was behind me, now I don’t remember if I opened the app, some image or something. But I just know that from this location he saw it. He asked if it was Aresf and then I’m still normal,” he said.

Vigilante says he heard criminal police shout ‘here is Bolsonaro’ shortly before shooting PT treasurer, in Paraná

Murback said he did not know if other people besides Guaranho had seen the images, and that he has known Bolsonaro’s supporter for about 4 years.

In the first statement he gave to the police on July 11, Murback did not report that Guaranho had known in advance about the theme of the party. He only did so in a new deposition, on July 13.

Last Friday (15), the Civil Police concluded the investigation and indicted Guaranho for aggravated homicide for clumsy motives.

The delegate responsible for the investigation, Camila Cecconell, ruled out political motivation in the crime. She argued that Guaranho shot Marcelo because he felt offended, as the PT member threw a handful of dirt and stone against his car, after political provocation.

Specialists and Marcelo’s family questioned the conclusion.