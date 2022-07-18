Bolsonaro supporter who killed PT treasurer saw images of the party in real time on his cell phone | Fantastic

About 50 people came to Marcelo’s 50th birthday party. Adults, children. It was in a club room. Recently, security cameras were installed in the space. AND it was the images recorded by them that forever changed the lives of everyone who was there..

By cell phone, the directors of Aresf, the club formed by public and private security agents, can access the images of the camera circuit in real time.

One of them was 700 meters from Aresf, in another association, Assemib, at a barbecue. Around 9 pm, he accessed the images on his cell phone and saw Marcelo’s celebration.

Beside him was federal criminal enforcement agent Jorge Guaranho. On social media, most of Jorge’s posts mention the president Jair Bolsonaro. He even took a picture with the president’s son, federal deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro.

In a statement to the police, the director who monitored the club from a distance reports the moment he saw the images.

Director: I knew it was a party, but I didn’t know what the theme would be, that kind of thing.

delegate: But he knew when he saw the picture.

Director: That, exactly. It was close to the grill along with Guaranho. You were, I think, behind me. And he did. And he said: ‘at Aresf?’. I said yes’.

