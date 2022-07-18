Book mixes thriller, science fiction and historical romance

‘Iluminadas’, the work that inspired the Apple TV+ series with Elisabeth Moss and Wagner Moura, is relaunched in Brazil

Chicago, 1931. Harper Curtis, a violent drifter, breaks into an abandoned house that hides a secret as shocking as it is unlikely: anyone who enters is transported back in time. Spurred on by a command that appears to be coming from the house, Harper pursues the “lit girls” – girls carefully chosen from different decades – with the aim of killing them. Going back in time after each murder, his crimes are perfect and untraceable. Or at least that’s what he thinks. Time passes and in 1992, Kirby Mazrachi saw her life shattered after a brutal attack that narrowly missed her death. Obsessed and unable to forget such an event, Kirby invests her efforts in finding the man who tried to murder her. Her only ally is Dan, a former police reporter who covered her case and is now apparently in love with her. The history of illuminated (Intrinsic, 400 pp, R$ 59.90 – Trans.: Mauro Pinheiro) proposes a crazy journey through time through the streets of Chicago, mixing crime thriller, science fiction and historical romance. The work of South African writer Lauren Beukes is re-released by Intrinseca at the same time as the adaptation’s debut on Apple TV+.