Brazil puts Gabi and Carol in the Nations League team

Credit: Volleyball World

Vice-champion of the League of Nations in women’s volleyball, Brazil featured two of its most experienced players in the championship’s selection: striker Gabi and center Carol, who also ended up as the best blocker in the competition.

The rest of the team was basically formed by the Italian team, which won the unprecedented title of the competition by beating Brazil 3-0, this Sunday, in Ankara, Turkey: the setter Alessia Orro, the opposite Paola Egonu, the pointer Caterina Bosetti , one of the best players in the decision, and libero Monica De Gennaro.

The Serbian Jovana Stevanovic was the second central and the only one outside the finalist selections and to enter the ideal team of the League of Nations. Serbia took the bronze medal by beating Turkey in the preliminary, also 3-0, with partials of 27/25, 25/17 and 26/24.

Top scorer of the game, with 21 points scored against Brazil, Egonu was chosen the MVP, that is, the best player in the competition.

“I am very happy and proud of our first achievement in the League of Nations. Now we can finally get out of vacation”, joked the striker. She also highlighted the importance of team play. “More important than an individual award is the importance of what we were able to do as a team.”

Coming Soon: Women’s Volleyball World Cup

The holidays celebrated by Egonu, however, will not be very long, as the next international women’s volleyball competition is not far away: it is the World Cup, which will be played in Holland and Poland, from September 23 to October 15.

Italy is in Group A of the competition, alongside Belgium, Cameroon, the Netherlands, Puerto Rico and Kenya. Brazil was drawn to group D, with Argentina, China, Colombia, Japan and the Czech Republic. The top four in each group advance to the second round.