Brazil thrashes Venezuela and is in the women’s Copa America semis

The Brazilian team thrashed Venezuela, today, 4-0, at the Centenario de Armenia stadium, in Colombia, and qualified one round in advance for the semifinals of the women’s Copa América.

In a valid confrontation for Group B, Brazil had an inspired Debinha, who scored twice, to maintain 100% success in the competition. Bia Zaneratto and Ary Borges closed the account. The result also leaves the green-yellow team in the lead in the bracket.

In addition, the triumph puts Pia Sundhage’s group in the semifinals. That’s because Argentina and Venezuela, runner-up and third place, respectively, face each other in the last round. In this way, only one of them can equal the 9 points of the Brazilian team and eventually surpass Brazil. The first two of each bracket advance in the competition.

In addition to the Copa América title, the Brazilian team is looking for one of the two spots for the Paris Olympic Games, which will take place in 2024. The competition will also give three spots for the 2023 World Cup, held in New Zealand.

The Brazilian team returns to the field this Thursday, at 21:00 (Brasília time), to face Peru in the last round of the group stage. On the same day and time, Venezuela welcomes Argentina.

Brazil dominates, but misses too much

The Brazilian team controlled the actions of the game from the first minute, but sinned in the last pass. Taking danger both in plays on the sides of the field and in dead balls, Brazil pushed Venezuela into their field, but failed to transform their superiority into goals, largely due to pass errors in the vicinity of the penalty area.

It’s the Empress!

The green-yellow insistence paid off, and Bia Zaneratto opened the scoring against the Venezuelans in the 21st minute of the first half. Tamires made a cross on the left, Bia climbed higher than Herrera and headed towards the back of the goal. Goalkeeper Cáceres just followed the move.

Venezuelan reaction

The Brazilian goal woke up the Venezuelan team, which started to step on the attack field and test the goalkeeper Lorena. Venezuela explored the sides of the field and took more danger in dead balls. The reaction, however, was not enough to scare the Brazilian defensive system.

perfect counterattack

Ary Borges celebrates goal for the Brazilian team against Venezuela in the Copa America Image: Juan BARRETO / AFP

The Brazilian team needed just five minutes to expand the marker in Colombia. Bia Zaneratto recovered the ball in midfield, crossed the field and signed Ary Borges from the left. The midfielder hit the left corner, with no chance for the Venezuelan goalkeeper.

Three minutes later, almost the third green-yellow goal. Gabi Portilho made a cross from the right and Debinha headed in the counterfoot of Cáceres, who stretched all the way to make the save.

Now yes!

Debinha celebrates goal against Venezuela in the women’s Copa America Image: REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Debinha didn’t waste her second chance against the Venezuelan archer and, with her head, the third time for Brazil in today’s game. At 13 of the second half, Antonia received a pass from Gabi Portilho on the right and crossed to the area. Debinha, who was in the small area, sent it to the back of the net.

And the shirt number 9 of the Brazilian team still scored a great goal to secure the rout and the spot in the semifinals. In the 20th minute, Debinha dominated the ball inside the area, gave a pen to Peraza and hit it crossed to make Brazil’s fourth.

With the victory and classification confirmed, it was up to the Brazilian team to manage the match and save some names for the course of the competition.