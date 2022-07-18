Brie Larson celebrates Vin Diese’s birthday with laid-back photo on the set of ‘Fast & Furious 10’

Brie Larson (‘Captain Marvel’), the star of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, made a post on his Instagram to celebrate the birthday of the star of the franchise ‘Fast and furious‘, Vin Diesel.

larson posted a never-before-seen photo of the two together on the set of ‘fast and furious 10‘.

Check out:

In the post, she comments: “A little family for your timeline. Happy birthday” and in addition to integrating the hashtag “#FastX” to the post. the character of Brie Larson in ‘fast and furious 10‘ has not been revealed so far.

Debut scheduled for May 2023the feature will also feature the return of Chris ‘Ludacris’ Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Sung Kang and Charlize Theron. Michael Rookerwho made a cameo in ‘fast and furious 9‘ will also return in the new film.

The production will also introduce Jason Momoa (‘Aquaman’), Brie Larson (‘Captain Marvel’), Daniela Melchior (‘The Suicide Squad’) and Alan Ritchson (‘Reacher’) and Rita Moreno (‘Amor, Sublime Amor’).

Enjoy watching:

please note that Dwayne Johnson will NOT return after your fight with the Vin Dieselas well as director Justin Linwho left the production after conflicts with the actor.

Louis Letterrier (‘The Incredible Hulk’) was hired to direct.

Don’t forget to watch: