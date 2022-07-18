British military chief says he doesn’t believe rumors about Putin’s health

The Chief of Staff of the United Kingdom’s Armed Forces, Admiral Tony Radakinsaid he did not believe the rumors that Russian President Vladimir Putin was in poor health or that he could be assassinated.

“I believe that some of the comments that [Putin] is not okay or that, of course, someone is going to kill him or eliminate him, I believe these are illusions,” Radakin said on Friday during an interview with the network. BBC aired this Sunday the 17th.

“As military professionals, we see a relatively stable regime in Russia. President Putin was able to crush any opposition […] and none of those in the upper echelon [do poder] have the courage to challenge President Putin.”

In turn, the rumors about the state of health of the Russian leader are very difficult to verify.

According to Radakin, “the challenge posed by Russia will last” potentially “decades” and the prime minister to succeed Boris Johnson must be aware that Russia poses “the greatest threat” to the UK.

Radakin declared to BBC that the Ukrainian army was “absolutely” convinced that it will win the war triggered by the Russian invasion on February 24.

According to the British Army’s first calculations, Russia “has lost more than 30% of its effectiveness in land combat”.

“This means that 50,000 Russian soldiers were killed or wounded in that conflict, that nearly 1,700 Russian tanks were destroyed and that nearly 4,000 Russian-owned armored vehicles were destroyed,” Radakin added.

The situation in Ukraine will be the main focus of military reports for the future prime minister, who will replace Boris Johnson after his resignation in early July.

“And then we will have to remind the prime minister of the extraordinary responsibility he has to the UK as a nuclear power,” said the British military chief.

During the interview, Radakin was also asked about an investigation by the BBC which revealed this week that a British Special Air Service commando unit had killed at least 54 people in suspicious circumstances in Afghanistan.

Radakin replied that the military police had already established that “this did not happen”, but added that the matter would be re-examined if new concrete evidence emerges.