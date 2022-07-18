Britney Spears lets out her voice in an explicit version of ‘…Baby One More Time’; watch · Rolling Stone

Britney Spears recalled one of the biggest hits of her career in a video posted on Instagram

Britney Spears decided to remember the old days by posting a video on Instagram last Friday, the 15th, singing one of the biggest hits of his career, “…Baby One More Time.” “I haven’t shared my voice in a long time… Maybe even too long,” he wrote in the post.

“And here I am in my house singing a different version of ‘Baby’.” spears revealed that she wanted an explicit version of the track in the past, but the producers always said no, so she took advantage of the video to change the lyrics of the hit, including a profanity in one of the verses.

“They ruined this for me, shamed me and made me feel absolutely nothing! The truth sucks! I share this because I’m aware of my love and passion for singing and my own family made a fool of me,” he wrote in the caption where he also said that instead of the explicit version, the management offered a remix of the track.

the episode that spears reports in the publication was a performance at the Radio Disney Music Awards, which included sister Jamie Lynn Spearsbeside Kelsea Ballerini, Hailee Steinfeld and Sofia Carson. The performance was supposed to be a tribute to the singer’s career, but that’s not how she interpreted it.

When talking about the video singing “…Baby One More Time,” Spears wrote: “I’m sure you advanced musicians thought it was awful or bad. Well, when I’m bad, I’m better. I worked my ass off and got locked in one place… It’s too late… like I said, they ruined this for me.”

The singer ended the caption highlighting how her father’s guardianship interfered in her life, saying that she “couldn’t have the car keys” and “couldn’t go out alone.” spears got rid of guardianship in November 2021, after 13 years with his father’s life and finances under control.