Britney Spears ‘prefers to spend time’ with homeless people than Hollywood people

Britney Spears would rather hang out with homeless people than Hollywood people credit:Bang Showbiz

Britney Spears “prefers to spend time with homeless people than people from Hollywood”.

The singer, 40, who recently married Sam Asghari, 28, in a star-studded wedding – took to Instagram to criticize Hollywood.

She shared a photo with the words “God is not nice” and wrote in the caption, “Does this mean the devil is EXTREMELY SEXY AND NICE??? I’d rather hang out with the homeless than people in Hollywood… JUST SAYING!!!!”

While Britney has received support from some fans, others have pointed out in the comments that her recent marriage has included several celebrities such as Madonna, Selena Gomez, Drew Barrymore, Paris Hilton and Ansel Elgort.

One person wrote sarcastically: “I remember seeing how your wedding went with all the homeless people there.”

In another post, Britney – who was released from her guardianship last year – wrote about finally discovering her own “self-esteem”.

She said, “When you finally realize your worth… it MEANS so much more than being loved… I’ve learned that conversation resonates with different motives… different consciousnesses… Different PRESENCE… I bring this up because I feel like there’s a reason why I like the song ‘SOS’… I think there’s a different meaning for everyone… we all have our perspectives, so here I go… have you seen the movie ‘The Sun Is For All’?? Well I know the song is in French but I interpret the words my way in my stupid 6 year old brain… after the word ‘SUN’ I feel like she’s saying… SHE TOOK MY BANNER… I CALLED THE MINE!!! is probably not what she’s saying, but that’s what I hear… I feel like whenever there’s a third party with her child, husband or whoever she loves, the third party takes over and takes HER BANNER… or i.e. your identity called MINE!!! Call me crazy, whatever… It’s been in my head and if you only knew how many people… babysitters , mothers and friends came in and tried to win over my loved ones, I think you would see ‘O Sol É Para Todos’ !!! […] I am grateful that I found my body today…once again reflecting and CLEANING and CLEARING this week!!! It’s good to reflect on where you’ve been before you know where you’re going!!! So damn… I’ve done a lot, so I have a lot to think about!!! I speak because I like to be heard… even if only one person hears me, that’s ok!!! As long as I feel heard…so whoever is reading this, hello and thanks for listening.”