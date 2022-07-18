‘Captain America’ Star Says He’s Looking For Eternal Love And Fans Go Crazy On Social Media – Monet

+



Actor Chris Evans (Photo: Instagram)

Actor Chris Evans has sent fans crazy on social media by revealing his search for an “eternal love”. The former interpreter of the hero Captain America exposed the dramas of his romantic life in an interview with the group Shondaland Media (watch the video at the end of the text).

The 41-year-old artist reflected on his desire for a stable relationship in an interview released by the film ‘The Hidden Agent’ (2022). Evans addressed the topic when asked about “what aspect of your personal life takes a back seat to your career.”

Chris Evans as Steve Rogers, Captain America, and Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, the Winter Soldier (Photo: Disclosure)

The star praised the question, reflected for a few seconds and said: “Maybe I’ll put the search for a partner in the background, like, someone I can live with.”

Then he declared: “Look, I love what I do. It’s great, I surrender with everything. But… Even in this industry you are filled with doubts, hesitations and considerations about the person you can really give yourself to.”

Evans concluded by saying, “Maybe this is about finding the person you want to spend the rest of your life with. Yes, maybe that’s it.”

Chris Evans as Steve Rogers, Captain America (Photo: Playback)

Evans’ last serious relationship was with actress Jenny Slate, his girlfriend between 2016 and 2018. He has also dated actress Jessica Biel, now the wife of musician Justin Timberlake, and actresses Christina Ricci and Lily Collins.

Evans’ speech generated immense commotion on social media.

Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling in The Hidden Agent (2022) (Photo: reproduction)

A fan wrote on Twitter, tagging the actor’s account: “I’m here to be your love for life… Please choose me!” Another warned: “Chris Evans, I’m that person!” A third stated: “I offer myself as an offering”.

Watch the video below in which Evans laments about his love life: