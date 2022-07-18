Cars ‘plucked’: chip crisis leaves even simpler luxury models – 07/18/2022

Since the beginning of the semiconductor shortage crisis, not only car production has been affected, but also their equipment lists. Many items listed as standard or optional have been, or still are, temporarily suspended from the offer. There was a model that lost a digital panel and a car that no longer had a sunroof, for example.

Semiconductors, or chips, are in almost everything today’s automobiles offer. In this group, there are from steering assistance systems to electric seat and steering wheel adjustments.

In national cars of generalist brands, the loss of some items tends to be better accepted by the consumer, especially if it is accompanied by discounts. But what about when we migrated to the luxury car segment?

This problem is also happening with luxury vehicles. And, in the case of this segment, the solution, still without prediction, is more difficult than in the models of general brands.

Crisis in the luxury segment

Luxury brands have been suffering more than generalists in this period. Some of them do not have local production. Of those that do, most are in CKD or SKD, in which only the assembly is done here – with kits imported from other countries.

Therefore, the delivery of automobiles has already been hampered. There is a global production crisis and, for manufacturers of luxury models, Brazil is not a priority for the delivery of products. The national market is one of the biggest in the world for cars, but not for premium cars.

In Brazil, the premium models segment is not very expressive, especially when compared to the United States, China, Japan and European countries.

As in Brazil, luxury brands also began to take some items out of their cars abroad. There were situations where a model could not be produced because of one or two pieces of equipment. The decision was not to stop production, but to deliver the product with less.

high investment

But the situation of luxury brands in Brazil is not like in Europe or the USA. The Brazilian car is expensive, especially when compared to the purchasing power of the consumer. In the premium segment, they are always offered in complete, technology-packed packages, which help justify the price.

But the crisis changed that reality. The loss of equipment such as driving assistance can even be accepted by some consumers, but the situation has reached such a point that there are cars losing things that are unacceptable to the customer who pays from R$ 300 thousand for the product.

The list is extensive: I recently tested a car that sells for approximately that amount. It had no rear vent, its air conditioner had only one temperature zone, and the seat adjustments were manual. I’ve never seen a car of this brand without power seats.

Is there any prospect of a solution to this problem? According to an executive from a luxury automaker with whom the column spoke, there is still no prospect of the end of the semiconductor crisis, and the consequences it is causing in the segment.

For now, there are automakers that are keeping the conventional list of standard equipment for a vehicle, but giving discounts for copies that arrive without some of them.

