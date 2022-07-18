Catch up: Lula receives manifesto with ideas to leverage the publishing sector

And more: Estadão publishes an article on the 90th anniversary of the birth of Argentine Quino, the father of ‘Mafalda’ and Folha, interview Art Spiegelman, creator of the Pulitzer-winning comic ‘Maus’ and banned this year by a schoolgirl in the USA

Mafalda Character | © Quino

This weekend, Estadão published a special article about the 90th anniversary of the birth of Argentine Quino, creator of the character Mafalda, a timeless comic strip. The comics and cartoons of the author, who died two years ago, have become a reference even for adults, as they approach universal subjects and thorny themes, in an intelligent and delicate way. Mafalda is part of the affective memory of several generations, although Quino only produced the comics with the restless and contesting girl for only nine years, years from 1964 to 1973.

In Folha, the Panel of Letters column reported that, during a meeting with representatives of culture in Brasília, last week, former president Lula received a manifesto with demands from the bookseller community for policies in defense of books and encouraging reading. The document delivered to the presidential candidate in the October elections was produced by a group of book professionals and writers such as Jeferson Tenório, Maria Valéria Rezende and Itamar Vieira Junior.

Estadão also published a review of the autobiography of the American Viola Davis. With courage, the award-winning black actress dives into a past of misery, racism and violence in the book in search of me (Best Seller). The candor is astonishing in the journey from the eight-year-old girl who suffered sexual abuse at home and rain stonings by racist classmates in elementary school to the activist, wealthy, Oscar-winning actress and virtually every relevant award-winning acting world film.

Still in Estadão, a reprint of material from the Washington Post gave tips that can help those experiencing a reading block. Tiredness, pandemic or inattention, the reasons for losing the passion for reading can vary. Among the guidelines for resuming reading are starting to re-read favorite books to experimenting with new formats, such as audiobooks. Another option is the random reading of short texts in books of stories or poems, without worrying about reading the complete work.

O Globo also brought a commemorative article, this one in relation to the 130th anniversary of the birth of the German philosopher Walter Benjamin, celebrated last Friday (15). The poet, researcher and teacher Patrícia Lavelle launches the book of essays metacritical Walter Benjamin (Reliquary) and talks about the vigorous work of the German author, both for promoting the encounter of unconscious knowledge through his poetic prose, and for mobilizing rhythmic resources giving a sensation of movement to a disquieting writing.

Folha published an interview with Art Spiegelman, creator of the revolutionary and now classic bad, a comic about how his parents survived concentration camps, depicting Jews as mice and Nazis as cats. This year, the Pulitzer Prize-winning work of three decades and considered a cultural landmark was banned by a school board in the US state of Tennessee. This is not an isolated case. Spiegelman talks about book bans, which he points to as a terminal phase of the US. The author comments that banning abortion is a big step in terms of regression.

The newspaper Valor spoke about the current relevance of the German thinker Hannah Arendt, commenting on the biography that bears the name of the philosopher, written by Samantha Rose Hill. The text highlights the merit of Hanna Arendt (Contracurrent) in presenting and analyzing the life and work of the German woman, showing in a didactic and critical way the dynamics of her books and their intertwining with the historical facts of the last century. Activity of thought and everyday experience are inseparable for Arendt, who has followed the social turmoil of the world around her.