CBF releases Atltico x So Paulo audios without Hulk and Daronco talking

photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press Hulk got into trouble with Daronco, but the conversation was not disclosed by the CBF After a week, the CBF finally released the audios of the conversation between referee Anderson Daronco and Adriano Milczvski, video referee in the tie between Atltico and So Paulo, in Mineiro, for the 16th round of the Brazilian Championship. The Rooster left the field in trouble with the referee and charged the mark of three penalties in the game. In none of the three situations, Anderson Daronco went to check in the video if there was really a penalty, since the VAR validated the field decisions. Below, see how each bid was analyzed.

See VAR analysis

The first move analyzed by VAR involves defenders Igor Rabello, from Atltico, and Miranda, from So Paulo. The Tricolor athlete grabs the opponent in the area, but quickly lets go. See how the VAR analysis went.

Daronco: “He passes the ball with the chest calmly”, said the referee, still with the ball in play.

VAR: “For me, it has no impact.”

When the ball goes out to side, Daronco calls Adriano. “Adriano, for me normal l”.

Adriano Milczvski replies: “Okay, Daronco, perfect. There’s the dispute there, but none of the defender’s arms impact the attacker.”

second bid

The second, and more controversial, penalty kick involves Miranda’s arrival at Hulk, who was penetrating the area at speed. See how the conversation went.

Daronco: “For me, he takes the ball away. And Adriano, can I continue?”

Hadrian Milczvski: “Not yet, wait.”

Daronco: “For me, the defender touches the ball.”

Adriano talks to other VAR assistants: “He touches the ball n? The attacker touches the ball first”.

A third person from the field asks the video referee: “What’s the feedback, Adriano. Do you follow or keep checking?”

Adriano replies: “Calm down. Checking, guys, I told you. Wait a minute, a fine move, please.”

Another referee from the VAR booth: “Whoever plays Fred first (confused the Galo striker with the former Fluminense player). He has the lock, but whoever touches the striker first.”

Daronco, in the field. “For me Miranda kicks the ball”.

Hadrian: “Only he was on Miranda too. He was. For me, a game shock. He touches the ball, but he has the date.”

Daronco: “And Adriano, for me the defender touches the ball. Doesn’t he touch the ball?”

Hadrian: “Daronco, whoever touches the ball first is the attacker, only the attacker is on top of the defender. It’s a game clash. Who touches the ball first is the attacker, but then the inevitable clash. It’s a dispute for space, okay?” .

third analysis

After taking a corner, Igor Rabello heads the ball and the ball touches Luizo’s arm.

In the VAR booth, a member says: “Possible hand, checking.”

On the lawn, Daronco talks to the players: “I don’t see where the ball touches. Calm down.”

Hadrian: “Wait for Daronco, checking.”

Adriano after the analysis: “Daronco, Adriano speaking. The attacker heads the ball into the defender’s arm, but the defender doesn’t expand his body space, he doesn’t block. Natural game movement.”