Celebrities use flower tattoos as a fashion accessory

It’s not easy to choose which one will be your first tattoo. As permanent works of art on your body, it’s best to think carefully. And you don’t have to do a whole design on your back to enter this world. There are elegant and delicate flower designs that are perfect for subtle impact – and it’s all too easy to appeal to celebrities with flower tattoos as inspiration.

In fact, this North American summer season has been all about flower tattoos. Several models have recently shared their small designs, be it Bella Hadid or Hailey Bieberor the actress Vanessa Hudgens. Many have tattoos of flowers like roses, daisies or lilies.

According to the flower expert Jinju Kimwhose professional nickname is JooJoo and who works as a tattoo artist in Seoul, flowers are the safest and most versatile type of tattoo.

“I think celebrities need a lot of image changes to suit the situation because of the nature of their jobs,” he said. “That’s why it seems they don’t like tattoos that are too big to stand out in the public eye. As a result, small flower tattoos are a practical solution that anyone can do.”

“The most popular flower tattoo is, of course, the rose,” Kim said. While it may sound cliché, iconic stars have this flower – like Scarlett Johanssonwith a massive roses and thorns tattoo on her back, while Bella Hadid has a small rose just above her left elbow.

“The rose is a powerful flower that suits everyone, for its romantic symbolism. But right now, I think the most popular flower for tattoos is the daisy. The white and yellow painted daisy is iconic, simple and super charming.”

Many artists have daisy tattoos. Musician Nia Lovelis got a daisy tattoo to honor her sister and bandmate Rena Lovelis, while singer-songwriter Dev has one on her arm. British singer Foxes also has the design. “I think daisy tattoos go with any part of the body,” she adds.

The most popular place for flower tattoos is on the back of the hand or neck. “But it’s recommended to only tattoo these areas if you want it exposed,” Kim said. “Another popular spot for flower tattoos is on the forearm or ankle. But if you want to hide it, do it on the ribs, hips or back.”

Korean celebrities who have flower tattoos include Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon, who has a rose tattoo, and Baek Yerin, who has a huge blooming rose design on his waist.

While color tattoos have been more popular in the past, 2022 is all about monochromatic or single-color black designs. “An absolute favorite I’ve found is the black flower, a timeless tattoo that doesn’t go out of style,” says Kim.

“Many clients who want to get a tattoo for the first time seem to find it easier to get a black tattoo. It all depends on your personal taste.”

If you’re considering a first delicate flower tattoo, keep it simple. The more details in a small drawing, the greater the risk that it will change with your skin.

“For flowers with a lot of details, it is not recommended to make them in a smaller size”, comments the tattoo artist. “There is a high probability that it will smudge over time. But you can’t go wrong with a flower tattoo, it’s timeless.”

