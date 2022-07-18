Ceni says São Paulo is “falling apart” from injuries | Sao Paulo

São Paulo lost two more players through injury during the 2-2 draw with Fluminense, this Sunday, at Morumbi. Léo and Jandrei felt pain in the first half and will be examined for diagnosis. Another seven athletes were banned for injury before the match.

In the press conference after the match, coach Rogério Ceni regretted the new cases and said he saw the team “falling apart” at an important moment of the season – the Brazilian is at the end of the first round and in the next 30 days São Paulo will have to play in the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil and the South American Cup.

“And it’s going to get worse,” warned the coach.

– Today is Sunday, tomorrow we will recover the players, and on Tuesday we will travel again (play against Inter, Wednesday, in Porto Alegre). On Thursday we return, on Friday there is training, on Saturday there is a game. I don’t even know who I’m going to tell – completed Ceni.

Press conference – Rogério Ceni after São Paulo x Fluminense

The coach said that, at the moment, he is not able to assemble the team in the system he wants, but in the one that is possible from the pieces that he still has at his disposal.

– Not the system I choose what I want, but what I have. It’s not what I think of the opponent anymore, it’s what I think of my team. Decisions will come, and (the team) will be falling apart, falling apart.

CBF admits VAR error in penalty bid analysis for São Paulo in the Copa do Brasil

Against Fluminense, São Paulo had the absence of Arboleda, Luan, Caio, Alisson, Miranda, Reinaldo and André Anderson. Against Inter, Calleri and Patrick will not be suspended.

– The calendar is inhuman for everyone, there is no one who can resist it. But the year is coming to the most important part and you are getting more and more defrauded and weakened.

Against Fluminense, Ceni left several of his holders on the bench. One of them was Wellington, who gave way to Patryck. The young athlete, however, was substituted in the first half at the coach’s option.

– Welington didn’t even have to play today, he played three games in seven days – said the coach, who explained the decision to take Patryck off the field with less than 30 minutes.

– At that moment in the game, we needed someone more offensive on the side. I was already thinking about doing the replacement at halftime. If Jandrei wasn’t going to leave, I would leave him until the break, even with some adjustments. There were times when it was time to wait in line on all fours, he would advance. But that’s not his fault, it’s the lack of time we have to prepare a team.

– Patrick doesn’t have to be sad, he has to be happy. At his age, reaching the professional level, having his first 30 minutes of play… and he will have others – completed Ceni.

1 of 2 Rogério Ceni in São Paulo vs Fluminense — Photo: Rubens Chiri / saopaulofc.net Rogério Ceni in São Paulo vs Fluminense — Photo: Rubens Chiri / saopaulofc.net

+ Read more news from São Paulo

There is no prediction that any of the recovering athletes will return to the team in the coming days. Against Fluminense, midfielder Andrés Colorado returned after nine games, but stayed on the bench.

+ Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!

🎧 Listen to the podcast ge São Paulo🎧

+ Watch: all about the Sao Paulo on ge, on Globo and on sportv