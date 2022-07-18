Check out the highlights of the week!

Advertising

The gangster universe stirs the public’s imagination and, for Tuesday, July 19th, Telecine Premium has the perfect tip for those who don’t miss a movie of the genre: start the night with the premiere of The betrayer, at 7:20 pm, feature film starring Maria Fernanda Cândido and with scenes filmed in Brazil. At the thriller, which was nominated for the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival, filmmaker Marco Bellocchio delves into the real story of one of the most famous mobsters in Italian history, Tommaso Buscetta, played by Pierfrancesco Favino. The highlights of the program continue at 10 pm, with two Oscar-winning titles. Winner in five categories, including Best Picture, Gladiator is displayed on Popcorn, while Call Me By Your Namewhich won for its adapted screenplay, is the attraction of the Cult.

Who has friends has everything, right? On Wednesday, July 20, Friend’s Day is celebrated, and Telecine has prepared marathons that bring together all styles of friendship. At Action, starting at 5:25 pm, girls who are up for it all face trouble in the movies Master trick, Flames of vengeance, The Expendables and death proof. In Touch, inseparable friends are the protagonists of the special selection that starts at 18:20: Today I Want to Go Back Alone, The advantages of being invisible, Four Lives of a Dog and Sex Without Commitment. In Fun, the partnership gains hints of espionage and humor. From 17:55, the sequence brings Chinatown detective 1, Blue Building Detectives 2 — The Italian Mystery and Gnomeo and Juliet: The Mystery of the Garden.

Thursday is #tbt day, but at Telecine Premium there’s always news. On the 21st, at 22:00, it’s time to The House on the Bayou, production with the Première Telecine label that mixes terror and suspense. In an attempt to reconnect and save their relationship, Jessica and John Chambers take refuge with their daughter in an isolated mansion in rural Louisiana. But, what seemed to be a trip of rapprochements, turns into a nightmare.

On Friday, veteran duo Helen Mirren and Ian McKellen will provide the audience with an acting show. From 22:00, the Telecine Touch debuts The Big Lie, directed by Bill Condon. About to turn 77 on the 26th, the British actress plays the recently widowed Betty McLeish, who meets scammer Roy Courtnay, McKellen’s character, on a dating site. Will the crook, even falling in love, not leave his blows aside?

For Saturday, laughter is guaranteed with Cacau Protásio and Rafael Portugal at super premiere in Together and Tangled, featured on Telecine Premium at 10pm. After two years of raising money to get married, the expected “yes” from Daiana and Júlio promises to be busier than the couple imagined. Just before the ceremony, a message on the groom’s cell phone takes the bride by surprise and creates a twist at the party. Star of national cinema, Cacau also entertains the Sunday of Telecine Pipoca with the premiere of the film on the channel and a super combo of Brazilian comedies, at 16:25: Vai que Cola 2: The Beginning, the lighthouse keepers and the perfect mother-in-law.

Calm down, there’s more. On Monday, the 25th, it’s Writer’s Day, and there’s nothing fairer than a double dose of two hits by the master Stephen King. At Telecine Pipoca, at 4:20 pm, the suspense Doctor Sleep opens the special with Ewan McGregor, Kyliegh Curran and Rebecca Ferguson. The scares don’t stop: at 19:00, It: Chapter Two shows how Pennywise, the most terrifying clown in cinemas, marked the childhood of the Losers Club.